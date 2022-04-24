Dwayne Haskins' wife breaks down in tears during former Pittsburgh Steelers QB's funeral

Dwayne Haskins' wife, Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, broke down in tears at her late husband's funeral.

She cried over her husband's casket as pallbearers removed it from the church. Kalabrya was seen wiping away tears for the duration of the memorial after reportedly saying a few words throughout it.

Kalabrya did release a dove in honor of her late husband outside the church before his body was taken away to be moved to New Jersey for another memorial service.

Charles Palla @ChazPalla Dwayne Haskins’ wife, Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins releases a dove after her husband’s memorial service April 22, 2022 at Allegheny Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh. Dwayne Haskins’ wife, Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins releases a dove after her husband’s memorial service April 22, 2022 at Allegheny Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh. https://t.co/0kvOts0x8Z

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer and former Steelers and Ohio State linebacker Ryan Shazier were among several coaches, players and friends in attendance to pay their respects to the late QB. Meyer coached the QB at Ohio State from 2017 to 2018.

There were also those close to the late quarterback who attended his memorial service in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith and current Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day made the trip to Pennsylvania for the service. Steelers owner Art Rooney II and offensive coordinator Matt Canada were there to pay their respects.

Chris Hoffman @NewsmanChris Many Steelers paid their respects to QB Dwayne Haskins who was tragically killed earlier this month. A celebration of life was held at the Allegheny Center Alliance Church. @KDKA Many Steelers paid their respects to QB Dwayne Haskins who was tragically killed earlier this month. A celebration of life was held at the Allegheny Center Alliance Church. @KDKA https://t.co/hDx32O1nck

General manager Kevin Colbert, head coach Mike Tomlin, QB Mitch Trubisky and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward were also there in Pittsburgh for the late QB’s memorial.

The life and career of Dwayne Haskins

Candlelight Vigil Held for Dwayne Haskins Jr.

He was born in Highland Park, New Jersey, on May 3, 1997 to Tamara and Dwayne Haskins Sr.

The family left Highland Park for Potomac, Maryland, while he was in ninth grade. The quarterback attended Bullis School, where he was a standout quarterback from 2013 to 2016.

The quarterback played two years for Ohio State under Meyer, where he was both the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and recipient of the Sammy Baugh Award in 2018.

The Sammy Baugh award is given to college football’s most outstanding passer. That same year, he finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting.

In the 2019 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders drafted him in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. After spending two years with the team, he signed with the Steelers last offseason.

While on a Florida highway, he was struck by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. He was just 24 years old and is survived by his wife Kalabrya, his parents, and his sister Tamia.

