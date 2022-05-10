LOOK: Dwayne Haskins' wife reveals tattoo she got done for her late husband in touching post

Dwayne Haskins' first of three memorial services took place in Pittsburgh on Friday, April 22nd, at the Allegheny Center Alliance Church. The former Ohio State standout and NFL quarterback tragically passed away when he was hit by a truck on his way to get gasoline along I-595 in Florida.

Haskins' wife, Kalabrya Haskins, called the 911 dispatcher to inform them that she expected to hear back from her husband but had not. She would later find out the devastating news. This week, Kalabrya took to Instagram to show off her newest tattoo: A tribute to her late husband. The tattoo is a likeness of his face on her upper arm. She posted with the caption, "wearing my heart on my sleeve…"

The image isn't the only ink she has had done. She also cut out several sweet messages from her husband to her from anniversary cards and letters over the years. One read, "Your my sunshine when it's raining. I want you in this life and the one after. I love you." Another said: "Being your husband is my biggest blessing." Heartbreaking.

How others will remember Haskins

Before his passing, the quarterback had signed a contract to be part of the Pittsburgh Steelers' plans to replace long-time quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. At only 24 years old, he was still realizing his potential. He had not found success within the Washington Football Team organization, but the Steelers planned to have him and Mitch Trubisky compete for the starting job.

He was a star at Ohio State, where he set Big 10 single-season records for passing yards and touchdowns. He also became one of seven NCAA quarterbacks to ever throw for 50 touchdowns in a single season.

During their spring game, the school recently made several gestures in his honor, including stickers on their helmets, his initials painted on the field, and a moment of silence before the game.

He was a great teammate and a great man by all accounts. He impacted the many lives that he interacted with along the way and was taken far too soon.

