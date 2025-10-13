Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson gives Jason and Travis Kelce their flowers after New Heights skyrockets

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was a guest on Jason and Travis Kelce's podcast, "New Heights" which aired on Monday. The former professional wrestler turned actor was a guest on the show as part of apromtional tour for his new film, "The Smashing Machine" which debuted in theaters last weekend.

Before answering questions about his new film or about his career, Johnson first wanted to give Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce their 'flowers'. He admired their NFL careers and their overall success.

"Congratulations on the podcast, man. And not only that on the podcast, but also just congratulations on your careers, man, just really incredible careers. And for you to for you guys, like you guys in the league, who have become world champions like you. I always say, That's my dream, man, you guys are living my dream like that's what I thought. That was the goal," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said (Timestamp: 2:42).

The Kelce brothers were grateful for Johnson's comments and went on to commend his role as former UFC fighter Mark Kerr in the film. Jason Kelce went on to tell Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson that he and Travis have both been fans of UFC fighting since they were younger.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson envies Jason and Travis Kelce's NFL success

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson once had dreams of being an NFL player. He was a backup defensive tackle for the University of Miami Hurricanes football team. After his college football career, he did pursue a career in the Canadian Football League but ultimately decided to pursue wrestling.

Despite the success he has had not only as a wrestler and most recently as an actor, he also still expressed how envious he is of the Kelce's for their success in the league.

"I played up there in Canada for a little while, and that became very defining for me. Man, yeah, because, by the way, the thing I wanted most in my life. And I told you guys, this is I wanted. I wanted your life. I wanted to be in the NFL. That was my goal, and it wound up being the best thing that actually never happened for me (Timestamp: 28:10)."

Johnson then asked Travis Kelce if he would be interested in ever trying his hand at pro wrestling after he retires from the NFL. Travis Kelce said that he would love the opportunity and enjoyed watching Jason Kelce made an appearance at WrestleMania 40 last year.

