"Dwight Clark saved your bu**" - Jerry Rice recalls trolling Joe Montana over 'The Catch'

Jerry Rice is considered to be one of the greatest wide receivers of all time, even the single greatest one for many.

The San Francisco 49ers legend holds multiple records, including catches, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, winning three Super Bowl titles, and being named the MVP of XXIII. Ever since his retirement, he has been a fixture in San Francisco sports, be it attending games or appearing in media.

On Tuesday, Rice visited current linebacker Fred Warner's podcast "The Warner House" to discuss various aspects of the team. At one point, he recollected the story about "The Catch," Dwight Clark's game-winning touchdown in the 1981 NFC Championship that began the 49ers' 1980s dynasty.

About the story involving Clark and Joe Montana, Jerry Rice said (at the 7:50 mark):

"Joe and Dwight used to fight about you know (it), because Dwight felt like it should be called 'The Catch'... And just to hear these two guys fight about what it should be called, 'The Catch' or 'The Throw?', it was funny. I get on Joe about this all the time. I say, 'Joe, you know, you were throwing that ball away, man. But Dwight went up and saved your bu**.'"

Jerry Rice speaks up on the importance of Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk in 49ers

Speaking of great San Francisco 49ers wide receivers, Jerry Rice has had forebears and descendants. Dwight Clark was the most recognizable of the former, and there have been multiple examples of the latter as well.

There was Terrell Owens in the late 1990s and early 2000s, even though his behavior ultimately drove him away from the team. The current era of contention under Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch has Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk on either corner.

In the same podcast appearance, Rice explained the two youngsters' importance in the 49ers side:

"When you look at those guys, I mean, Deebo. I mean he does everything. Brandon Aiyuk (is) not afraid to go across the middle. You know, he makes catches he can run away from people."

Jerry Rice, 61, also drew parallels to himself and a teammate of his:

"I had chemistry with John Taylor. Because I knew if they doubled me, John Taylor was going to have a big day. And I can see the same thing with Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. It's like almost pick your poison. How do you want to die?"

As of Week 15, Samuel and Aiyuk have 1,787 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns combined, with the former also having five rushing touchdowns.