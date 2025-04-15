Dylan Sampson NFL Draft: Mel Kiper projects Cowboys to select Tennessee RB

ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. believes the Dallas Cowboys will select a running back in the draft, but it won't be Ashton Jeanty, as some think.

The Cowboys have been linked to several running backs heading into the draft, but Kiper believes Dallas will select former Tenneessee Volunteers running back Dylan Sampson 76th overall.

"The Cowboys focused on other needs early, but they finally get their running back -- and Sampson has good upside. He ran for 1,491 yards and 22 touchdowns last season," Kiper wrote.

Sampson was a big reason why the Volunteers made the college football playoff as Tennessee had a run-first offense and Sampson was a key reason why.

Sampson could compete for the Cowboys' starting running back as Dallas lost Rico Dowdle in free agency. But, the Cowboys did sign Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams in free agency to bolster the running back position.

However, Dallas could still add a running back in the draft, as this draft class is considered a very deep running back class.

Cowboys players are confident in the running back room

Dallas signed Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams in free agency to form a one-two punch at running back.

After the Cowboys signed the running backs, Williams believes the sky is the limit for the running back room.

"The sky's the limit — I've been watching Miles since he was at Penn State, and then with the Eagles and a little with Carolina," Williams said, via the team website. "I've always respected his game, and I'm ready to get in here and compete with him, and grind."

Williams, meanwhile, believes Dallas has all the tools to compete for a championship in 2025.

"I just really wanted to be a part of the change," he said. "I know it's a lot of changes that have happened here, and I like the way Coach Schotty is talking. … I wanna help build a winning, championship culture, like I do everywhere I go — just put my nose down and do whatever I gotta do for the team."

If the Cowboys are going to make the playoffs and compete for a Super Bowl, Dallas will need to have a much better running back room than they had last year.

The Cowboys have the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

