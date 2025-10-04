“Dysfunctional teams do dysfunctional things”: Mike Florio calls out Jets as ex-front office staff sue $8,100,000,000 franchise

The New York Jets are in legal trouble after their former vice president of finance, Elaine Chen, sued the team. She claimed that Jets president Hymie Elhai acted inappropriately and that she was fired for speaking up.NFL Sportswriter Mike Florio did not hold back in his Pro Football Talk column.“Dysfunctional teams do dysfunctional things,&quot; Florio wrote on Saturday. &quot;They also find themselves in the middle of all sorts of dysfunction unrelated to wins and losses.”Florio added that no matter who is telling the truth, Chen or the franchise, valued at $8.1 billion by Forbes, it already messed up by letting the fight go public. Instead of settling things quietly, it is stuck in a legal mess that will cost the team money, time and focus away from the NFL.Florio also highlighted that this is just more proof of deeper problems within the organization.“Really, what do the Jets get if they prevail in court? The best-case scenario is that multiple employees cooked up a phony attack against him (Elhai),&quot; Florio wrote. &quot;The worst-case scenario is that the Jets lose, with the allegations against Elhai essentially being confirmed in open court.”An anonymous email in July accused Elhai of sending inappropriate texts and making unprofessional remarks to female staff. Chen’s husband, Larry Fitzpatrick (then VP of ticket sales), received the email and was fired on July 25.Chen was fired five days later, allegedly for being “untrustworthy” despite denying involvement in the email. She claimed that she was punished for supporting the allegations and that other employees who saw the email were not disciplined.The team called the lawsuit “categorically false” and claimed that the email was part of a “deliberate conspiracy” involving Chen, Fitzpatrick and others.New York alleged Fitzpatrick of deleting over 4,000 texts to hide his role and that Chen lied during the internal investigation.The Jets said they conducted a third-party review and found no merit to the harassment claims. They plan to countersue for defamation and libel.Davante Adams hints at dysfunction in Jets in wake of Aaron Rodgers' situation with Steelers QB's former teamDavante Adams shared to The Athletic's Michael Silver in April what happened between Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. He highlighted that Rodgers felt blindsided after meeting with the team’s new leadership.“We golfed together on a Wednesday in Vegas, at Shadow Creek,” Adams said on April 22.“Then (Rodgers) told me he was going to (meet with the Jets) on Thursday and we’d play again Friday. He was just in such a bad mood (after the meeting) that he hit me up and was like, ‘I’m not coming back, bro.’ He’s like, ‘This was horrible; they just disrespected me completely.’”The meeting happened at New York's facility in Florham Park. New Jets coach Aaron Glenn reportedly asked Rodgers, “Are you sure you wanna play football?” and then said, “We’re going in a different direction.”Adams thought Rodgers might be overreacting; however, once the quarterback explained everything, Adams realized it was serious.“I thought he was being a little dramatic at first,&quot; Adams said. &quot;I’m like, ‘Bro, don’t paraphrase it.' I was shocked because I didn’t think anybody had the balls, for lack of a better word, to hit him with it like that. But right from that moment, I knew there was no chance I’d be back there.”Rodgers left Woody Johnson's team on March 9.Adams signed a two-year $46 million deal with the Rams, while Rodgers agreed to a one-year $13.6 million deal with the Steelers on June 6.