EA's Madden 24 faces backlash after users find "Jeffrey Epstein" named player in draft class

It has been 12 months since Electronic Arts released Madden NFL 24, and one eagle-eyed player has noticed something disturbing.

While scrolling down a list of AI-generated player names, u/RedRoscoe1977 discovered a fullback by the name of Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender who committed suicide in 2019.

He wasted no time posting the screenshot of the harrowing discovery on the Madden subreddit:

Despite the low number of comments, expect more backlash as more players try their hand at these fictitious players.

Did Jeffrey Epstein have any links to the NFL?

Jeffrey Epstein is one of the most monstrous sexual predators in history, claiming dozens of victims. However, his ties to the NFL are sketchy at best.

In July 2020, the Indian website Media Entertainment Arts WorldWide published a series of articles that alleged that Epstein had been linked to then-Washington Football Team (formerly Redskins, now Commanders) owner Dan Snyder.

On learning that, Snyder sued the website and its owners New Content Media for $10 million in New Delhi. His lawyer, Rizwan A. Qureshi, said (via the New York Times/Yahoo):

“While Mr. Snyder understands that truthful criticism about the Washington Football Team comes with the territory of owning the team, malicious criminal allegations cross the line.

"He intends to hold all of those responsible for this defamation accountable and will donate any proceeds recovered in the lawsuit to charity.”

According to the lawsuit, meaww.com knowingly published untrue information about Epstein and Snyder that was based on anonymous Reddit posts for a sum of money to be received from a source the said lawsuit wished to reveal. The articles were eventually taken down.

Nirnay Chowdhary, co-founder of NCM and meaww.com, denied the allegations, saying that his company had become unwilling targets:

“My entire company has been harassed. They started asking us, ‘Who had paid you to write these articles? If you are not going to tell us the name, we are going to file a lawsuit.'

“They are trying to force us to give us some name of someone, but we have no name to give to them. This person does not exist.”

No updates for the suit have since emerged, even after the Commanders were eventually acquired by Josh Harris this year for $6.05 billlion - the largest sum of money paid for a franchise.