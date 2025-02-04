Eagles' billionaire owner drops one major condition for playing in Australia against Rams

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is open to playing an NFL game in Australia, but he says it won't be considered one of his team's home games.

The Eagles opened the 2024 NFL season in Brazil against the Green Bay Packers. According to The Herald Sun, the Eagles and Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to play at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in October of 2026.

Although Philadelphia has nine home games, Lurie says they won't be giving up the home game. So, in order for that to happen, the Rams need to be the home team.

"We are a natural team to play there," Lurie said, via CBS. "If there's an opportunity to be an away team there, we will embrace that."

The Eagles make sense to play in Australia, given All-Pro left tackle Jordan Mailata is from Australia and was drafted out of there. He has become a fan favorite, which has made Philadelphia a popular team in the country.

Lurie bought the Eagles in 1994 and has a net worth of $5 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Eagles owner rules out stadium having a dome

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, owner Jeffrey Lurie was asked about potential renovations or a new stadium. The lease on Lincoln Financial Field expires in 2032, and Lurie is open to the idea of renovations.

But, one thing that likely won't happen is a dome as Lurie says he loves outdoor football and the sentiment is, so do the fans.

"I love outdoor football," Lurie told reporters, via Delaware Online. "I love the cold games. I like the hot games, like the snow games. On the other hand, Philadelphia deserves to host the Super Bowl, NCAA Final Four, lots of great events. It's an incredible sports city. Does it deserve it? Yes. So we have to balance all those things."

But, for now, the focus for Lurie and the Eagles is on Super Bowl Bowl LIX. The Eagles are 1.5-point underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs.

