Eagles CB Darius Slay’s wife Jennifer begins recruiting Super Bowl winner Ndamukong Suh to Philly

Five-time All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh played for the Philadelphia Eagles last season. The 2010 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year helped the team reach Super Bowl LVII, which they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

This year, reports about Suh signing with a contender have surfaced. Darius Slay’s wife, Jennifer, is trying to recruit the five-time Pro Bowler back to Philadelphia.

Jennifer Slay makes her pitch for Ndamukong Suh’s potential Eagles return

As MLFootball tweeted about Ndamukong Suh expected to join a contender, Darius Slay’s wife tweeted:

“Come onnn back Suh”

Suh played eight games for Philadelphia last season, finishing with four solo tackles and a sack. Before that, he played 17 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, tallying 15 solo tackles and six sacks. The former Nebraska standout won Super Bowl LV with the Buccaneers.

Signing Suh would boost the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive front, featuring Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat and Jalen Carter. But despite that collection of talent, they are tied for eighth in sacks with 34. However, their run defense is solid, surrendering only 90.3 yards per game, the fourth-best in the league.

Like last year, acquiring the 36-year-old defensive lineman strengthens their push for another Super Bowl title, especially after signing linebacker Shaquille Leonard. The Indianapolis Colts waived the four-time All-Pro, allowing the Eagles to get him.

Despite adding Shaquille Leonard and potentially Ndamukong Suh, Darius Slay, and the Eagles need more help in pass defense. Philadelphia ranks 29th in passing yards allowed at 260.3 per game. The San Francisco 49ers exposed this loophole during their Week 13 contest at Lincoln Financial Field.

Brock Purdy threw for 314 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. The Eagles surrendered 116 yards and two touchdowns to Deebo Samuel on four catches. San Francisco’s receivers averaged 16.5 yards per reception in their 42-19 road victory.

However, getting an imposing presence like Suh could help disrupt the opposing quarterback’s protection pocket, giving him less time to complete throws. It remains to be seen if he’s still the same forceful presence up front.

Who is Jennifer Slay?

The woman who pitched for Ndamukong Suh’s return met her husband, Darius Slay, via Instagram in 2015. She played guard for the Southwestern Oklahoma State University basketball team until she became a teen mother at 18.

Jennifer and Darius Slay married in 2018 and welcomed their daughter, Desirae Slay, a year earlier. They also have three children from previous relationships.

Earlier this year, the Slays were ready to say goodbye to Philadelphia after reports of Slay being released came out. While the release happened on March 15, the Eagles signed him to a two-year extension a day later. He also agreed to restructure the final year of his current contract, giving the Eagles cap relief.