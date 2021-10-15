Did the Eagles get cheated out of a crucial interception on Buccaneers QB Tom Brady? Fans blast refs for allegedly getting call wrong

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could have been ripe for the picking by the Philadelphia Eagles.

They were coming off of a short week with Tom Brady doing the unthinkable this past Sunday: He acknowledged the fact that he did indeed have an injury to his right thumb, which was seen wrapped up post-game after the Buccaneers Week 5 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Meanwhile, the Eagles were flying high after an upset victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 5. This was their first win since Week 1, so they were riding the momentum of their victory into the game on Thursday Night Football versus Brady and the Buccaneers.

Despite these factors seemingly favoring a possible Eagles upset, there was a key interception – or so it seemed – by the Eagles that could have turned the momentum of the game. The interception was eventually overturned and the Buccaneers won the game 28-22.

NFL Officiating @NFLOfficiating In #TBvsPHI , the ruling on the field was an interception. After review, video evidence showed that PHI 22 didn't have control as the ball hit the ground. Therefore, the ruling on the field was reversed to an incomplete pass. In #TBvsPHI, the ruling on the field was an interception. After review, video evidence showed that PHI 22 didn't have control as the ball hit the ground. Therefore, the ruling on the field was reversed to an incomplete pass. https://t.co/VWys3D1QAe

So what happened for the referees to overturn the call? And most importantly, was it the right call?

Eagles fans blast refs for overturning interception

During the game, Brady threw what looked to be an interception when Eagles safety Marcus Epps swooped down towards the ground to grab an errant pass from Tom Brady. The call was initially ruled an interception.

Afterwards, there was a review which seemed to take forever as the refs were unclear as to whether or not Marcus Epps caught the ball cleanly for an interception or if he trapped the ball to the ground. Once the review was completed, the interception call was overturned, and rightfully so.

However, that didn’t stop Eagles fans from being upset over the call.

Despite the call, the Eagles fought hard to make it a game until the very end.

The Buccaneers almost let one slip away

After a one-yard touchdown run by Leonard Fournette in the third quarter, the Buccaneers went up by a score of 28-7. At this point, it seemed as if all of the air was sucked out of Lincoln Financial Field.

After holding the Buccaneers’ defense, the Eagles later scored again, this time in the fourth quarter on another Jalen Hurts touchdown run, but this time from two yards out. The Eagles then completed a two-point conversion and all of a sudden, the game was 28-22.

Also Read

However, the Buccaneers and Tom Brady ultimately put the game away by taking the team all the way into the red zone, where they kneeled out the clock for a victory.

In Week 7, the Buccaneers will take on the Chicago Bears, while the Eagles will play the Las Vegas Raiders.

Edited by Samuel Green