NFL Rumors: 3 players Buccaneers should move before the 2021 NFL trade deadline

With a record of 4-1, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are rounding out what looks like the team that won the Lombardi Trophy earlier this year in February. Head coach Bruce Arians and the Buccaneers’ brass have done an excellent job with the roster, while Tom Brady has also found his groove.

The Bucs, along with teams like the Dallas Cowboys and the Cleveland Browns, are known to have some of the best player personnel in the league.

With that in mind, it could benefit the team to trade away some of their players to secure either draft capital, cash for free agent signings, or even by trading for another player.

Here are 3 players that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should trade away before the NFL trade deadline.

3 players the Buccaneers should trade before the deadline

#1 – Scotty Miller, WR

In the NFL, speed is king, and this is especially true at the wide receiver position. The Buccaneers are loaded at receiver with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Antonio Brown (not to mention Gronk, Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard at tight end).

Miller is currently the fourth option at the receiver position for the Bucs. He ran a 4.36 40-yard dash on his pro day, so he has top-level speed to stretch the defense.

Miller is currently on injured reserve with a turf toe, so moving him now for an additional draft pick won’t hurt the productivity at the position.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Bucs’ WR Scotty Miller has a toe injury and will miss “a significant amount of time”, per source. Miller still is awaiting more test results to see how long he will be out but he likely will go on IR. Bucs’ WR Scotty Miller has a toe injury and will miss “a significant amount of time”, per source. Miller still is awaiting more test results to see how long he will be out but he likely will go on IR.

#2 – Jason Pierre-Paul, OLB

Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (also known as JPP) was one of the reasons the Buccaneers were able to generate so much pressure on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV earlier this year. However, at the age of 32 and with nagging injuries beginning to linger, the Buccaneers should trade JPP while he still has value to get something positive for him.

It’s obvious that he still can contribute to a team because he was a Pro Bowler in the 2020 NFL season. With nine and a half sacks in 2020 and eight and a half sacks in 2019, JPP is ripe and ready to be traded now to acquire additional draft assets (perhaps Tom Brady’s potential replacement).

#3 – Ronald Jones II, RB

Running back, Ronald Jones was drafted by the Bucs in 2018 with the expectation that he would join forces with Jameis Winston to take the team to new heights. However, things changed as Winston was eventually ushered off to the Saints, and Tom Brady was welcomed to Tampa.

Brady helped to recruit running back Leonard Fournette, the fourth overall selection in the 2017 NFL draft, to join him in Tampa.

Fournette eventually took over as the starter, which made Jones expendable. Jones is only 24 years old and has the speed to be a more than reliable starter in the league. The Buccaneers should trade him now and get valuable assets in his place.

