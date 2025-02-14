Eagles' Cooper DeJean makes feelings known about Super Bowl parade after debut win

Philadelphia Eagles rookie Cooper DeJean shared his thoughts about surviving the team's championship parade celebration.

The 22-year-old cornerback turned Super Bowl LIX hero with a pick-6 against Patrick Mahomes. His defensive touchdown helped power Philadelphia to a 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

As reported by Zach Berman on X on Thursday, Cooper DeJean addressed the media ahead of Friday's parade through Philadelphia's streets.

"Hopefully, I can still walk around by the end of it," DeJean said.

The parade route stretches from South Philadelphia to the Art Museum steps, made famous by the "Rocky" movies, as per AP reporter Maryclaire Dale. City officials are prepared for more than one million fans to line the streets when the celebrations begin at 11 a.m. ET.

Cooper DeJean is ready to catch everything coming his way as the Super Bowl parade begins in Philly

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Cooper DeJean's parade debut comes with some expectations. Asked about the traditional beer-tossing from fans, he responded confidently:

"I'll catch them."

On Friday, the rookie cornerback joined Eagles stars Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley atop open-air buses. Barkley even hopped off to exchange high-fives with fans who had camped overnight along the route.

Philadelphia's celebration prompted increased security measures. Police lined the parade route while dump trucks blocked side streets. Mayor Cherelle Parker stressed safety, urging fans not to climb light poles.

The warning carried extra weight after a college student's fatal fall during NFC championship celebrations weeks earlier. A shooting at last year's Kansas City Super Bowl parade added to safety concerns.

Veteran players prepared their rookie teammates for Philadelphia's legendary parade atmosphere. Lane Johnson, who experienced the 2018 celebration, recalled Doug Pederson's famous one-handed beer catch.

Some Eagles embraced unique preparation methods. Linebacker Zack Baun studied YouTube footage of the 2018 parade. Guard Mekhi Becton promised it would be the "drunkest he'll ever be in his life."

Fans roasted pigs marked with Mahomes' No. 15. Eagles flags flew from trees and buildings across the city.

Center Cam Jurgens summed up the situation:

"I can't wait to see how much it really changes people's lives here."

MVP quarterback Jalen Hurts and owner Jeffrey Lurie kicked off the festivities by hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, marking Philadelphia's second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

