“It would be insane” - Cooper DeJean gets candid on possibility of celebrating Super Bowl win with LeBron James

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean had a memorable 22nd birthday. The rookie not only played in the Super Bowl but also picked off Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes for his first career interception and returned it for a touchdown.

Expand Tweet

Trending

After reaching the endzone, DeJean and linebacker Oren Burks inadvertently recreated an iconic picture featuring Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James from their time as teammates in Miami. During an appearance on the Up&Adams Show, host Kay Adams told the cornerback that she planned on sending framed copies of the two pictures side by side.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Eagles star thanked her for the gesture and revealed that he's a massive fan of James. She asked her if he'd like the four-time Super Bowl champion to attend the parade in Philadelphia. He responded:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"“It’d be awesome. That'd be crazy, yeah, if we got LeBron in Philly and down the Super Bowl parade, it would be insane.” [From 0:52]

Expand Tweet

Cooper DeJean breaks silence about LeBron James snubbing him

If LeBron James attends the Eagles' Super Bowl parade and runs into Cooper DeJean, it wouldn't be the duo's first time meeting each other. They came face-to-face when the Lakers were in Philadelphia to take on the 76ers in January. However, the interaction did not go as the cornerback would've envisioned.

The four-time NBA MVP dapped up wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, and veteran cornerback Darius Slay but skipped DeJean.

Expand Tweet

James pleaded his innocence on Instagram and explained why he accidentally snubbed the rookie. He wrote:

“I have previous relationships with the other guys! Wasn’t a snub at all. Cooper, you’re a stud brother, and best of luck in the Super Bowl! Go be great.”

DeJean revealed he harbored no ill feelings towards the Lakers superstar for the snub and found it "cool" that he acknowledged it and wished him well for the Super Bowl. James will likely dap up the cornerback the next time he sees him but their next meeting won't be at the Eagles' Super Bowl parade.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.