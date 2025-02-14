Eagles' Dallas Goedert reveals his favorite part about Saquon Barkley after Super Bowl victory

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert discussed the 2024 NFL season and how the NFC East team bounced back from a disappointing elimination in the 2023 wild-card round to the Super Bowl.

Goedert talked about his favorite part of playing alongside Saquon Barkley in the running back's first season with the Eagles. The veteran told Forbes' DJ Siddiqi that Barkey's leadership made him stand out.

“He had an incredible season, maybe one of the best a running back has ever had,” Goedert said. “Which was huge for us. Having a player of that caliber made everything easier, really rounded out our offense to having a complete offense. My favorite thing about him, is the leader he is.”

After failing to come to an agreement with the New York Giants, Barkley signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he was allowed to play at the highest level. He had a historical season with Philadelphia, posting 345 carries for 2,005 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.

He was named the Offensive Player of the Year and was an MVP finalist. His contribution helped the Eagles win their second Super Bowl championship while ending the narratives around Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts. Goedert added that as soon as Barkley entered the locker room, teammates could feel his energy.

“He came into the locker room and it feels like I played with him for all seven years,” says Goedert. “Just the command he had, the positive vibes he brought, the things he did on the field was special. But he's an incredible person that I'm lucky I've been able to share the field with.”

Dallas Goedert had a discreet performance in Super Bowl LIX

Contrary to Saquon Barkley (107 total yards), Dallas Goedert didn't have the best night against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Jalen Hurts targeted the veteran tight end twice and caught the pass each time, producing 27 receiving yards.

The Eagles, who counted on A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Hurts and Barkley to beat the back-to-back defending champions, confirmed that they are the league's present and future. Dallas Goedert and Co. will try to defend their title next season as the target is on them following a commanding 40-22 win over the Chiefs.

