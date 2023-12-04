On November 21, 2023, former All-Pro linebacker Shaq Leonard was released by the Indianapolis Colts. The move was very shocking, leaving Leonard as a free agent and free to sign anywhere.

While it was expected that Leonard would take his time joining a new team, he had set up two early visits with the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles. It was believed that Leonard would sign with one of the two NFC East teams. Following yesterday's Sunday football action, Leonard decided to join the Eagles today.

The move became official on Monday afternoon, with various reporters confirming the news. Leonard goes from the 7-5 Indianapolis Colts to the 10-2 Eagles, and will provide some much-needed help at the linebacker position.

NFL fans react to the Philadelphia Eagles signing former Colts' linebacker Shaq Leonard

Philadelphia Eagles fans were hyped up on social media following their team adding Shaquille Leonard to their team. Fans were trolling their division rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, mocking them for Leonard's choice.

Here's how fans reacted on social media:

What does Shaq Leonard bring to the table for the Philadelphia Eagles?

Shaquille Leonard during Indianapolis Colts v Carolina Panthers

Shaquille Leonard is currently in his sixth season in the NFL.

While he may not be the impactful player he once was early on in his career, he can still be a quality starting linebacker for the Eagles for the remainder of the season.

Shaq Leonard recorded over 100 tackles in each of his first four years in the NFL. He was the 2018 Defensive Rookie of the Year and was named to three Pro Bowls and four All-Pro selections in his first four years in the NFL.

In his career, he has notched 614 total tackles, 15 sacks, 31 pass deflections, 12 interceptions, 17 forced fumbles, and seven fumble recoveries.

Injuries have plagued him the last two years, and his production has slowed down, leading to his release by the Indianapolis Colts.

The Eagles will face the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday at 8:20 p.m. Leonard could play against the team he was close to signing with.