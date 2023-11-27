Stefon Diggs decided to celebrate early, and he dearly paid for it.

Sunday's Philadelphia Eagles-Buffalo Bills showdown will go down as one of the most exciting games of 2023, marked by a massive comeback and multiple lead changes. In one of them, Gabe Davis scored on a seven-yard pass from Josh Allen to give the visitors the lead, prompting this reaction from his three-time Pro Bowler teammate:

That did not last long, as the Eagles then tied the game via a 59-yard field goal by Jake Elliott. They then won it in overtine via a 10-yard rushing touchdown by Jalen Hurts. As a result, Diggs became the subject of mockery:

"Go fly home" - one user wrote

"Somebody get Stefon Diggs flapping his arms like a eagle what a clown" - wrote another

Could Stefon Diggs, Bills miss the playoffs after loss at Eagles?

In nine games, Stefon Diggs has continued to be stellar, catching 70 passes for 834 yards and seven touchdowns. However, his Buffalo Bills still cannot help but get in its own way.

The team had initially been expected to be Super Bowl contenders after going a franchise-best 13-3 for the fourth time in history in 2022. However, they then lost 16-22 in overtime at the New York Jets after a particularly lackluster performance by Josh Allen.

Three straight wins afterwards seemed to restore their credibility. However, since then, it has been mostly disaster for them - a 3-5 run, including a 25-29 loss at the bottom-dwelling New England Patriots.

But the biggest low so far came in Week 10, when the Bills lost 20-21 at the Denver Broncos after Russell Wilson found the endzone on his 29th attempt. The following day, they fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Meanwhile, today's loss has them sitting at .500 again and behind the Broncos and Houston Texans ahead of their bye week, threatening their playoff chances.

After the game, head coach Sean McDermott said:

“This is the league we're in, right? We came in here, we fought our a**** off, we didn't make enough, we didn't do enough, make enough plays, do enough on the coaching end.

"We're a good football team, and we just came out on the short end here. There are no moral victories. Each and every one of us have to look at ourselves, and like I told you, that starts with me."

Their return assignment from the bye week is no easier: a visit to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Dec.10.