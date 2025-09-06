“Eagles give me a call”: “Hawk Tuah” girl Hailey Welch reacts to Jalen Carter-Dak Prescott spitgate controversy

Hailey Welch is on board for a collaboration with Jalen Carter. The internet sensation known for the catchphrase “Hawk Tuah” says her phone was blowing up following Thursday’s incident involving Carter. Her signature phrase is another word for spitting as a form of oral sex. The Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle was ejected early into their matchup with the Dallas Cowboys for spitting in the face of Dak Prescott.

Welch called the incident:

“Hillarious.”

“Hell yes! Eagles give me a call!” she added to TMZ when fans suggested she collab with the Second-team All-Pro.

Welch may have approved of the incident, but Carter expressed remorse following his ejection, saying the situation:

“F**ed me up.”

He also promised that:

“It won’t happen again.”

Spitgate may be the first infamous moment Carter’s had on the field in his NFL career, but he’s had his share of issues off it before. In January 2023, he was involved in a serious collision in East Athens, Georgia. Carter was street racing with two members of the Georgia Bulldogs. Tragically, Chandley LeCroy, on the Bulldogs staff, and player Devin Willock were killed when they veered off the road after failing to make a proper turn.

Carter escaped without serious injuries but was arrested and pleaded no contest in court to reckless driving charges. He was placed on 12 months’ probation, with a $1,000 fine and an order to complete 80 hours of community service and attend a driving course. Dave Willock Sr., the father of Devin, filed a $40 million lawsuit against Carter in May of that year. Victoria Bowles survived the wreck and sued Carter and the Georgia athletic association.

Welch started a cryptocurrency coin called $hawk in 2024, which reached a capitalization of almost $500 million before plummeting to $25 million. The United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York filed a lawsuit against the $hawk creators for unlawfully promoting and selling cryptocurrency, allegedly without being registered. Welch wasn’t named in the suit.

A suspension is “on the table” for Carter

Carter will likely face consequences for the spitting incident on Thursday, but what that will entail remains a mystery.

“Yes, the league office will consider further discipline of Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter after last night’s spitting incident. Yes, a suspension is on the table,” Mike Florio of Pro Football Focus wrote on Friday.

A ban from the field would likely result in a strong appeal from Carter’s camp, according to Florio. If the league remains consistent from similar past incidents, the two-time national champion will probably pay a fine but not suffer a suspension.

In 1997, Bill Romanowski was fined $7,500 for spitting on J.J. Stokes. Hardy Nickerson had to pay the same penalty when he spat on William Floyd the following year. In the 2005 playoffs, Sean Taylor got a $17,000 fine for spitting on Michael Pittman. The fine for Terrell Owens was $35,000 when he spat at DeAngelo Hall the next year. Marcus Peters had to pay up $12,500 for his spitting incident on Jarvis Landry.

The history of punishments in other cases might make it harder for the league to win an appeal, should they initially suspend Carter.

