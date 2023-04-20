Jason Kelce has spent his entire NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles. In addition to being one of the best offensive linemen in the entire NFL, he has also emerged as one of the team leaders in Philadelphia. While he's widely accepted as a superstar around the league, especially within his own team, Kelce wasn't always thought of so highly.

Prior to being selected in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft, Jason Kelce was considered by many to be an extremely risky prospect. He built an unfortunate reputation of having a controversial attitude, while also being severely undersized as an NFL offensive lineman. He weighed in at just 280 pounds during the 2011 NFL Combine, calling his potential future into question.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman selected Kelce in the draft, setting aside many of the risks that came along with the pick. He saw something in the offensive lineman that maybe several other teams didn't.

Here's what Roseman had to say about drafting Jason Kelce during a recent episode of the "New Heights" podcast:

“I think it was that plus the combination of intense anger that you wanted to beat the bleep out of everyone within five miles from you at the time .. I do remember in the draft room, (scouts) were going, 'I’m just telling you, he might fight half the team, and he really likes to party.’

"At that time nobody really looked like you. Nobody. You were a converted linebacker, right? As I remember, you played linebacker your freshman year .. You have elite vision. I had never thought of offensive linemen like that.”

Howie Roseman credited Howard Mudd, an offensive lineman legend both as a player and coach, for pushing to draft Kelce. Roseman also claimed Mudd was the one who insisted they start Kelce at center in Week 1 of his rookie season. He did, in fact, get started and never looked back from there. He has remained a starter for more than a decade while developing into one of the best current players in his position.

Jason Kelce's legendary career with the Eagles could result in a Hall of Fame enshrinement

Jason Kelce is one of the greatest centers of this generation, as well as one of the most successful overall offensive linemen. He has also gotten better as his career has gone on. He was selected as a first-team All-Pro in five of his past six seasons, while totaling six Pro Bowl appearances. He has also helped the Eagles appear in the Super Bowl twice, while winning a ring in one of them as a team captain.

