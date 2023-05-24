In a recent interview with Pro Football Talk host Mike Florio, Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman expressed his displeasure towards Florio and hinted at his skepticism regarding Florio's views.

He said:

"Didn't I say the same line twice 'cause I don't think I did."

Florio pressed on by asking:

"You got it right. Your talking points are on point. But do you not realize that answers like that make people like me think there's a hell of a lot more to this than anyone is ever gonna tell us and it was a much bigger deal than anyone led it on to be?"

Roseman responded:

"If I was making a list of top five conspiracy theorists around the National Football League, you would be, I don't know if you would be one, I don't want to put you as one, but you would definitely be top five."

Florio quipped:

“You’re deflecting.”

For proper context, the NBC Sports host asked the long-time Eagles executive earlier in the interview:

“Before I let you go, what can you tell me about how the Jonathan Gannon situation came to be? How did you find out about it?”

To which Roseman replied:

“Yeah, I think for me, personally, obviously extremely appreciative of JG and his contributions to our football team. He helped us win the NFC. That was handled as we've discussed before at the ownership level and I think the more we look at the past, less focus we are in the future. For me, that's over with. I wish him well in Arizona, and we're moving on.”

However, the veteran sports media personality pressed the issue with another query:

“You guys actually make the complaint, or was this the Cardinals raising their hands saying, 'We really realize we screwed up'?"

Howie Roseman responded with the same gist about thanking Gannon and that they are moving forward. After which, he sarcastically asked Florio if he had used the same line twice.

How Howie Roseman and the Eagles lost their former defensive coordinator

The Arizona Cardinals hired Gannon as their head coach two days after the Eagles lost Super Bowl LVII to the Kansas City Chiefs.

It was revealed during the 2023 NFL Draft that the Cardinals had interviewed Gannon a week after the Eagles won the NFC Championship, violating the league's anti-tampering policy because Gannon was still under contract with the Eagles. Typically, interviews for head coaching positions happen after the Super Bowl to avoid distractions for any candidates.

The Eagles' front office was reportedly furious upon learning about the interview, resulting in a trade of draft picks between the two teams.

Meanwhile, Howie Roseman again used his expertise to pull off another strong draft class with Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, and Kelee Ringo. They also resigned James Bradberry, Jason Kelce, and Fletcher Cox.

In 2022, Roseman pulled off trades to bring in A.J. Brown, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Robert Quinn. They also drafted Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean. He also signed Bradberry, Haason Reddick, and five-time All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

