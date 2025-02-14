Eagles great LeSean McCoy makes feelings clear on Micah Parsons’ request ahead of NFL free agency

Micah Parsons has always said what’s on his mind, and his desire to get the Dallas Cowboys to make moves in free agency has the stamp of approval from a former Pro Bowl running back.

LeSean McCoy is praising the Cowboys linebacker for asking the team’s front office to go out and get some high-end talent to help them become Super Bowl contenders.

On Friday’s episode of “The Facility,” McCoy articulated what he believes are Parsons’ feelings on the state of the Cowboys right now.

"We can’t win with the talent that we have right now. Help us compete," is the message McCoy believes Parsons is trying to convey to owner Jerry Jones.

In 2024, the Cowboys missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020, finishing with a 7-10 record, costing Mike McCarthy his job as the team’s coach. Brian Schottenheimer has since replaced him.

McCoy says it’s not a secret that the Cowboys can’t win with the group they have at the moment, so he’s behind what the two-time First-team All-Pro linebacker has said.

"Go out there and get some linemen. Go out there and get some defense. Go out there and get a running back. Maybe get a wide receiver. Help us compete to win a championship."

The Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl since the 1995 season, which was also the last time they made it to the NFC Championship Game.

The Cowboys are thin defensively

Last season, the Dallas Cowboys were especially poor defensively under veteran coordinator Mike Zimmer. They were 28th in the league regarding yards allowed per game (355.2) while giving up 137.1 yards per game on the ground.

That’s a sharp contrast to the team they were when Dan Quinn was defensive coordinator, and they finished in the top five for yards allowed per game.

As a team, the Cowboys were third in the NFL regarding sacks last season (52), though in the end, they were rather poor in most other aspects of the defensive game.

For his part, Parsons was selected to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl in 2024, but he was the only defensive player on the roster to get that call. In the 2023 season, three Cowboys made the Pro Bowl: Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence and DaRon Bland.

Parsons himself is due to become a free agent at the end of the 2025 season, per Spotrac.

