To say there isn't much love lost between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers is an understatement, and Hassan Reddick has given his thoughts on the upcoming Week 13 matchup.

After the Eagles beat the 49ers in last season's NFC championship game that saw Brock Purdy and then Josh Johnson both ruled out with injuries during the game, and Christian McCaffrey being charged with playing quarterback.

This led to many fans and even players like Deebo Samuel saying that the outcome of the game would have been different if it weren't for the injuries to Purdy and Johnson.

Now, Reddick has given his thoughts on the rematch.

Eagles linebacker Hassan Reddick ready for 49ers rematch

With so much made about the 49ers' defeat in the NFC championship game, many people have said that the win for the Eagles didn't mean much as San Francisco was playing with so many injuries, but after all, a win is a win.

For Hassan Reddick, who was talking to KYW Newsradio's Dave Uram, when asked if last season's result and the vocal fallout had played on his mind, his response was relatively straight down the line.

"Talk is cheap. They get to come back in the Linc," Reddick said. "It was a lot of boo hoos last year, a lot of crying, a lot of what if, a lot of this, a lot of that. They get a chance to come back in here, line that s**t up and prove it again."

Eagles and 49ers matchup one for the ages

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Both teams come into the game in good form as Philadelphia (10-1) and the 49ers (8-3) are seen as the best teams in the NFC and potentially in the NFL.

With last year's NFC championship game, which Philadelphia won easily 31-7, still in the mind of 49ers' players, we expect this game to be rather explosive.

There will be no backward steps, and both teams will go for it all. Philadelphia can put the 49ers away and ride on a mental edge heading into the playoffs.

Meanwhile, for San Francisco, who feel the result last season would have been different, they can now see if that is true. Philadelphia has been second-best in its previous two games but has come out with the win both times, so if the 49ers can put Philadelphia away, they need to do it.

This one won't be for the faint-hearted, so buckle up.