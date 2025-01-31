Eagles HC Nick Sirianni makes feelings clear on facing heat despite two Super Bowl appearances

On Friday, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni made an appearance on the Pat McAfee show and spoke about he dealt with criticism that came with his role.

You try not to let outside noise in and, listen, obviously, you got to hear some of it when you go through the media circuit," Sirianni said. "I find it a moment where I can connect with the guys that are going through things, going through criticisms like that, so I really look at it as a positive."

In four seasons on the Eagles sidelines, Sirianni has made it to two Super Bowls, including the upcoming one against the Kansas City Chiefs on February 9 in New Orleans.

At the end of the 2023 season, many fans called for Nick Sirianni to be fired after his team suffered an embarrassing 32-9 playoff defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Eagles had lost five of their final six regular-season games before that, finishing with a record of 11-6, three more losses than they had in their 2022 campaign.

Nick Sirianni comes back strong from tough 2023 season

Even though the 2023 season didn’t end well for Nick Sirianni and the Eagles, he’s been able to steer the ship back on course in 2024. This season, the Eagles finished 14-3 and were once again the NFC East division champions for a second time in three seasons and now have a chance to claim the franchise's second Super Bowl crown.

Across the board, his team has improved greatly, finishing the regular season with the fewest yards allowed in the NFL (278.3 per game). The Eagles were ranked second in rushing yards per game (179.3) during the regular season. On the defensive side, they are tied with the Chiefs for team sacks in the playoffs (10) and lead the league in turnover differential (+10).

For all the criticisms that the Jamestown-born head coach has faced, he’s posted four solid campaigns in Philly. Since he replaced Doug Pederson as the team’s head coach in January 2021, the Eagles have never missed the playoffs. Sirianni has never posted a losing record with the Eagles and matched his regular season wins record (14) this season.

