Eagles HC Nick Sirianni makes feelings clear on being on the hot seat before winning Super Bowl LIX

When the Philadelphia Eagles had a meltdown a season ago, all eyes were on Nick Sirianni's job and whether general manager Howie Roseman would make the call to part ways with his head coach. Then Jason Kelce retired, adding that much more concern to the state of the roster.

But Roseman and Sirianni doubled down on their partnership, bet big on Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts, and went all the way to Super Bowl LIX, beating Patrick Mahomes' history-chasing Kansas City Chiefs in dominant fashion.

However, Sirianni was more than aware at how much criticism was being levelled at him prior to the season. In an interview with Pardon My Take, the Super Bowl-winning head coach gave his side of the story:

"I'm grateful for the criticism, I'm grateful for the adversity because the adversity has made me who I am. I have no doubt in my mind that it would have been hard to win the Super Bowl this year if we didn't finish the season the way we did last year.

"I'm grateful for the adversity, I'm grateful for the criticism, and the reason I'm grateful for the criticism is because I got three kids that I'm going to raise in this social media world. "

He continued:

"They're going to get criticized and I'm going to have to be able to parent them in those scenarios and what a great opportunity I have and a great experience I have of what we went through with the light on the other side of the tunnel.”

Exploring Nick Sirianni's record with the Eagles so far

NFL: Super Bowl LIX Philadelphia Eagles Championship Parade - Source: Imagn

While the criticism against Sirianni was a bit over the top after a rollercoaster 2023 season, all in all, the Eagles head coach has quietly racked up a pretty impressive resume over the last four years.

That resume includes two Super Bowl appearances, one Super Bowl win, four playoff runs and a 48-20 regular-season record. Sirianni also has the highest winning percentage among active head coaches (.706) and it doesn't look like the Eagles are planning on taking their foot off the gas anytime soon.

The Athletic's NFL insider Dianna Russini reported this week that she expects Howie Roseman to go big and swing a trade for Cleveland Browns All-Pro Myles Garrett, who put in a trade request in February.

Sirianni could also be in line for a major contract extension after lifting the Lombardi Trophy at Caesars Superdome. Per ESPN, Sirianni is currently among the lowest-paid head coaches in the league with an annual salary of $7 million.

