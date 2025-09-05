Eagles HC Nick Sirianni sets the record straight after AJ Brown's lack of targets in season opener

Reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles' clash against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night lived up to the billing despite a delay at the start of the curtain raiser due to inclement weather.

Ad

The contest had its fair share of dramatic moments, and although the Eagles secured a 24-20 win to start the season, All-Pro wide receiver AJ Brown had a quiet game.

The Eagles receiver didn't have a target in the game until with 1:45 to go in the fourth quarter, combining with Jalen Hurts for an 8-yard catch as Philadelphia seemingly sought to run down the clock.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following the game, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni addressed the question surrounding Brown's lack of offensive impact in the game.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"They did a good job of matching some of our routes," Sirianni said. "They did a good job of matching some things and taking away A.J. We had some different things to him that Jalen [Hurts] had to get through some progressions, and I think Jalen did a really nice job getting through his progressions tonight and then made some plays with his legs as well."

Ad

While the Eagles coach acknowledged Brown needs to be more involved in games, Sirianni also said there would be games where his wide receiver is less involved.

"A.J.'s obviously going to have to be involved more in the offense, but some games go this way. I get that will be a story and everything like that, but there are games that go this way."

Ad

Zach Berman @ZBerm Nick Sirianni on A.J. Brown's lack of targets: "They did a good job of matching some of our routes. They did a good job of matching some things and taking away A.J. We had some different things to him that Jalen [Hurts] had to get through some progressions, and I think Jalen did a really nice job getting through his progressions tonight and then made some plays with his legs as well. ​ "...I thought we were aggressive and A.J. got a ball that set us up for a third-and-three that helped us win the football game. So, when we talk about roles, I tell those guys there's going to be games like this is going to happen, but to be what we want to be. A.J.'s obviously going to have to be involved more in the offense, but some games go this way. I get that will be a story and everything like that, but there are games that go this way. Look atSmitty in 2022 against Detroit. A.J. has, whatever, eight for 155 yards, and then Smitty has zero, and then the next game he has eight for 175 yards and a touchdown. So, that's the way it goes. I know that A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert are selfless, very selfless, and they want to do everything they can do for the team to win."

Ad

AJ Brown addressed lack of offensive involvement in Eagles' win over Dallas

AJ Brown's performance in the season opener was a stark contrast to what he had been doing for the Eagles, tallying more than 1079 and seven touchdowns in each of his last three seasons. However, Brown said there wasn't much he could've done despite making just a catch for eight yards in the game.

Ad

“You know, that’s not something I can control,” Brown said. “What I can control is my effort for when the ball does come my way.”

Like Eagles coach Nick Sirianni mentioned, the Eagles and their players are going to be "story" but he trusts his players, especially the receiver room of Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert to do everything for a win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.