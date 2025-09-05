Eagles HC Nick Sirianni sets the record straight after AJ Brown's lack of targets in season opener

Reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles' clash against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night lived up to the billing despite a delay at the start of the curtain raiser due to inclement weather.
The contest had its fair share of dramatic moments, and although the Eagles secured a 24-20 win to start the season, All-Pro wide receiver AJ Brown had a quiet game.
The Eagles receiver didn't have a target in the game until with 1:45 to go in the fourth quarter, combining with Jalen Hurts for an 8-yard catch as Philadelphia seemingly sought to run down the clock.
Following the game, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni addressed the question surrounding Brown's lack of offensive impact in the game.
"They did a good job of matching some of our routes," Sirianni said. "They did a good job of matching some things and taking away A.J. We had some different things to him that Jalen [Hurts] had to get through some progressions, and I think Jalen did a really nice job getting through his progressions tonight and then made some plays with his legs as well."
While the Eagles coach acknowledged Brown needs to be more involved in games, Sirianni also said there would be games where his wide receiver is less involved.
"A.J.'s obviously going to have to be involved more in the offense, but some games go this way. I get that will be a story and everything like that, but there are games that go this way."
AJ Brown addressed lack of offensive involvement in Eagles' win over Dallas
AJ Brown's performance in the season opener was a stark contrast to what he had been doing for the Eagles, tallying more than 1079 and seven touchdowns in each of his last three seasons. However, Brown said there wasn't much he could've done despite making just a catch for eight yards in the game.
“You know, that’s not something I can control,” Brown said. “What I can control is my effort for when the ball does come my way.”
Like Eagles coach Nick Sirianni mentioned, the Eagles and their players are going to be "story" but he trusts his players, especially the receiver room of Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert to do everything for a win.
