Eagles HC Nick Sirianni speaks out on Jake Elliott following kicker's struggles vs Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni had a clear message about Jake Elliott following the kicker's sub-par performance against the Washington Commanders.

The Eagles beat the Commanders 26-18 to take sole possession of the top spot in the NFC East division, but Elliott drew a lot of attention after an uncharacteristic performance.

During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday, Sirianni rejected all the negativity thrown at Elliott, reminding people that he has been a very reliable kicker.

"We have so much faith in Jake (Elliott), and he's made so many big-time kicks here, dating back before I got here. If you put on that Buffalo film from last year, he hits a big-time kick to help us go overtime to win that game.

"He's been clutch ever since I've been here, and you know, just an unusual game for him. And I have no doubt in my mind that this team will rally around that. We know that he's going to respond. We know that he's clutch. We know that he's coming back next week," Sirianni said.

While running back Saquon Barkley stole the show again with his 146 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, Jake Elliott drew a lot of attention too. This was due to him missing two field goals and an extra point, finishing the night with eight points out of a possible 15.

The Eagles would have found more obstacles to win this game if Barkley hadn't scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns in 20 seconds to give his team a comfortable win.

Despite Jake Elliott's struggles, Eagles made a statement against Commanders

After entering the fourth quarter trailing the Commanders 10-6, the Philadelphia Eagles found the light at the end of the tunnel thanks to their star running back Saquon Barkley.

The former New York Giants back is having a season for the ages with Philly. While his impact on the field hasn't been felt in a couple of games, he always makes sure to put his team in a position to win.

Last night, he was in beast mode and powered the Eagles to a win against Jayden Daniels and the Commanders, their most dangerous opponent in the division.

While several fans asked for Jake Elliott to be removed from the team, others hyped up Saquon Barkley's performance, as the Eagles won their sixth consecutive game.

