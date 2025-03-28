Eagles icon Brandon Graham gets trolled by wife Carlyne over questionable workout skills

Recently retired Philadelphia Eagles star Brandon Graham had a great career, with two Super Bowl rings, as well as a Pro Bowl and Second-team All-Pro selections. However, he does not sound like he's the best at doing Pilates, according to his wife Carlyne.

On Thursday, she took to Instagram Stories to share a short clip of fitness trainer Jarell Carter struggling to do machine-assisted Pilates at The Wave, a gym/wellness studio in the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert, Arizona. Carlyne trolled her husband by including the following caption:

"Brandon Graham when he does Pilates with me (five cry-laughing emojis and one melting face emoji)"

Brandon Graham's wife roasts his pilates skills

Carlyne (nee Williams), a licensed clinical psychotherapist according to her Instagram profile, shares two children with the former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end: daughter Emerson Abigail, 9; and son Bryson, 6.

But after retiring from the NFL this offseason, Graham will have much more time to improve his Pilates game with Carlyne.

Brandon Graham's wife Carlyne shares their children's reaction to his retirement

Last summer, Brandon Graham publicly claimed that 2024 would be the final season of his long and storied career. He followed through on that as he announced his retirement last week, just over a month after helping the Eagles win their second Super Bowl.

His wife Carlyne shared on how their children reacted to his decision:

"(Emerson) was like, 'Oh, OK, that means I can have him all to myself.' And I was like, 'Well, not really, but you know, to a certain extent.' In (Bryson)'s thought process, his was like, 'Oh, does that mean that I can be a football player when I grow up? Because he's not going to be a football player anymore?'"

And when he held his confirmatory press conference days later, both Emerson and Bryson wept, thinking that his retirement meant no more watching Eagles games. But he came ready with reassurances:

"I told them, 'We ain't going nowhere. We're going to figure out how we're going to go to the games and all that stuff together.'"

Graham will be the keynote speaker at the Olivet Boys & Girls Club's Leaders & Legends Fundraising Dinner at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Reading next month, two days after he and his now ex-teammates visit the White House to commemorate their Super Bowl LIX win.

