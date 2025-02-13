Eagles icon urges Aaron Rodgers to run it back after Jets dump former MVP

Former Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy has delivered a message to Aaron Rodgers — walk away from football while his legacy remains intact. The statement comes as the New York Jets announced their split from the quarterback.

McCoy, who faced Rodgers multiple times during his NFL career, reflected on the QB's impact on the game.

Speaking on "The Facility" show on Thursday, McCoy drew parallels between Rodgers' situation and other NFL greats.

"It means Aaron, Jets, Aaron's fans, it's time to tie the cleats up and throw them up high on the little wire," McCoy said. "It's time to give it up... He's too great to go through this. Imagine, imagine Tom going through this. Imagine Peyton going through this... don't go out like this, You are a four-time MVP and a one-time Super Bowl winner. Go out on the high-end dog, please."

The decision was confirmed in a team statement released on Thursday. Jets coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey met with the QB last week to discuss their plans to move forward without him.

McCoy remembers Aaron Rodgers' greatness

The former Eagles star recalled Rodgers' peak years with admiration.

"I played against Aaron Rodgers, I used to love his game. He used to be phenomenal," McCoy said.

Jets owner Woody Johnson praised Rodgers' brief tenure with the team.

"From day one, he embodied all that it meant to be a New York Jet, embraced our fans, and immersed himself in our city," Johnson said in a statement.

Rodgers' 2024 campaign showcased glimpses of his talent. He posted 3,897 passing yards and 28 touchdowns — both ranking third in the Jets' single-season history. However, the team's 5-12 record fell short of expectations.

His journey with the Jets began dramatically. After a high-profile trade from Green Bay in April 2023, Rodgers suffered an Achilles tear just four snaps into his Jets debut against Buffalo.

Rodgers' potential retirement would cap a remarkable career. He ranks seventh all-time in passing yards (62,952), fifth in TD passes (503) and holds the NFL record for career passer rating (102.6).

Before his final 2024 regular season game, Rodgers reflected on his career.

"This game has given me a lot. I've given a lot back to it, and I'm thankful for it," Rodgers said on Jan. 2, via ESPN. "I'm trying to stay in the moment, but, of course, it's been a long career."

The Jets now look ahead with veterans Tyrod Taylor, Jordan Travis and Adrian Martinez as their QB options.

