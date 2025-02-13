"Sorry f**king organization," "End of an era" - NFL fans divided as Jets cut Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets have decided to part ways with star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The team shared the news on social media that the quarterback won't be returning next season.

Rodgers joined the Jets in 2023 with big expectations, but things didn’t go as planned. His first game ended quickly when he tore his Achilles after just four plays. He came back in 2024, and fans hoped for a strong season, but injuries and inconsistent play made things difficult. Even though he threw for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns, the Jets still struggled and finished with a disappointing 5-12 record.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Consequently, it has led to strong reactions from NFL fans. Some are furious, while others believe it was the right move.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Dumb broken stupid a** sorry f**king organization. Nothing will ever change until Woody Johnson sells the team," one fan wrote.

"The end of an era," commented another fan.

Meanwhile, a third fan wrote:

"Getting that Bret Favre treatment."

More NFL fans joined in with their contrasting opinions.

"Jets really need a "move in silence" pep talk. You dont have to post everything. 🤣" one fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The 2024 season was full of problems, including changes in coaches and team management, which kept the Jets in a constant state of chaos.

Jets owner Woody Johnson thanks Aaron Rodgers as team moves on

Tom Pelissero, who currently works as an NFL Network Insider, tweeted on X about Jets owner Woody Johnson sharing his gratitude for Aaron Rodgers.

As per Pelissero's tweet, Johnson said:

"I personally want to thank Aaron for his time at the New York Jets. His arrival in 2023 was met with unbridled excitement and I will forever be grateful that he chose to join us to continue his Hall of Fame career. From day one, he embodied all that it meant to be a New York Jet, embraced our fans, and immersed himself in our city. That is what I will remember most when I look back at his time here. He will always be welcome, and I wish him only the best in whatever he chooses to do next."

Expand Tweet

Now, the Jets must figure out who their next starting quarterback will be.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.