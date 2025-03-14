  • home icon
  Eagles insider makes Adoree Jackson revelation as CB signs with Philly to replace Darius Slay

Eagles insider makes Adoree Jackson revelation as CB signs with Philly to replace Darius Slay

By Param Nagda
Modified Mar 14, 2025 07:56 GMT
Los Angeles Rams v New York Giants - Source: Getty
Eagles insider makes major Adoree' Jackson revelation as CB signs with Eagles to replace Darius Slay - Source: Getty

Following the high of their Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Philadelphia Eagles now have to face the grim reality of watching several stars leave the franchise. Teams lined up to sign the players that helped them embark on a dominant campaign and hoist the Lombardi Trophy in New Orleans.

Among the departees is veteran cornerback Darius Slay. The 34-year-old joined the franchise in 2020, hoping to win a championship. It took five years, but former First-Team All-Pro finally managed to achieve his goal. With a championship ring secured, he's now looking to maximize what's left of his career and decided to join the Steelers on a one-year, $10 million deal.

To fill the void left by Slay's departure, The Birds signed free agent Adoree Jackson on a one-year deal. The 29-year-old spent the last four seasons with the New York Giants and is now heading south to join Philadelphia.

Interestingly, this offseason isn't the first time the Eagles were interested in signing Jackson. Back in 2021, they were keen on signing the cornerback and were scheduled to host him for a visit. However, it never materialized. Explaining what transpired, Philadelphia insider Zach Berman wrote on X:

"Adoree' Jackson had two visits scheduled on March 22, 2021: First the Giants, then the Eagles. The Giants offered him a 3-yr, $39M contract. He canceled his Philly visit and signed with the Giants. This time, Jackson chooses the Eagles."

The Giants' take-it-or-leave-it offer was seemingly too good for Jackson to pass up, and he decided to sign it and cancel his visit to Philadelphia. However, four years later, the veteran finally lands with the team.

