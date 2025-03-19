Eagles' Lane Johnson drops major update on retirement timeline after Super Bowl victory

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle and star Lane Johnson made it clear he is not hanging up his cleats anytime soon. Having wrapped up his second Super Bowl ring in February, Johnson signed a one-year contract extension with the team.

On Wednesday, Johnson met with the press about his contract extension. A day earlier, he had been part of the celebration surrounding Brandon Graham's retirement after 15 years with the team:

"Yeah, I mean it's very possible," Johnson said when asked whether playing for three more years was a possibility. "I think when you get to this stage of your career, you take it year by year, but physically I feel really good."

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Johnson is the final active player of the Eagles' legendary "Core Four," along with recently retired Graham, Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox. All four were drafted from 2010 through 2013.

The Eagles front office signed him through the 2027 season. If he plays until the end of the contract, Johnson would tie Graham's franchise record of 15 seasons with Philadelphia.

Lane Johnson wants to be Eagles forever

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The Philadelphia Eagles will welcome Lane Johnson into his 13th season in September. The fourth pick of the 2013 NFL draft has never been a free agent.

"I never wanted to play for another team," Johnson said. "The Eagles have always been here for me, for better or for worse. And so they've been instrumental in my growth as a football player and as an individual off the field. And so, yeah, I couldn't be more thrilled about being here."

According to Pro Football Focus, Lane Johnson has taken over 3,000 regular-season pass-block snaps since 2019 and gave up only five sacks and 10 quarterback hits.

"Signed to play for three more years and aside from injuries or any of that, as long as my body feels good and I feel like I'm not regressing or turning into a shell of my old self, I could very well play for three more years," Johnson added. "I love doing this."

With Graham, Kelce and Cox's exits, Johnson is now the elder statesman of the team. The only other players over 30 are tight end Dallas Goedert, kicker Jake Elliott (both 30) and recently signed long snapper Charley Hughlett (34).

If Lane Johnson fulfills his current deal, he will join an exclusive group of nine offensive linemen in league history to begin 200 games with one franchise.

