Eagles legend Brandon Graham opens up on why he came out of retirement for one more NFL season

Brandon Graham has confirmed he is coming out of retirement to rejoin the Philadelphia Eagles for another NFL season. Graham retired after the Eagles’ Super Bowl triumph in February, calling time on his 15-year career with Philadelphia.However, following days of rumors and reports, Graham confirmed on his podcast “Unblocked” on Tuesday that he is returning. He also appeared on the Tuesday edition of Good Morning Football, where he shared some of the reasoning behind his decision to leave retirement.“It’s more like just feeling you can still add value and help the team in any way. And they know what they’re getting with me. 100% of the time, I’m all in. I’m like, While I can do it still, and while the calls are still coming, I’m like, why not?”Graham, who retired fresh off a Super Bowl championship win, added:“Going out on top was cool. But of course I still felt like I still have stuff in the tank to go do it, make another run.”The Eagles legend revealed that the club’s General Manager, Howie Roseman, asked if he would want to return at the start of this season. However, he wasn’t ready at the time, leaving the Eagles to sign 33-year-old Za’Darius Smith.In another interesting twist, Smith announced his retirement earlier in October, forcing the team to begin another search for a reliable pass rusher. Brandon Graham saw an opportunity at that point, which he didn’t let slide a second time. He said on his podcast:“While I could still, and the opportunity feels like it’s right, that’s exactly what I want to do. I know that it was Year 15; it was just like a great way to go out. But I don’t want to have no regrets either. This is the only time in life that you can do it. After a while, ain’t nobody calling no more.”Brandon Graham’s Philadelphia Eagles career in a nutshellThe Eagles drafted Brandon Graham with the 13th overall selection of the 2010 NFL Draft. Over the years, he assumed a legendary status within the franchise, playing more seasons (15) and games (218) than any player for the Eagles.He achieved several milestones while at it, including two Super Bowl championships. The Michigan-born defensive end will be helping the Eagles defend their Super Bowl crown, with their next game being against the New York Giants.