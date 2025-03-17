Eagles legend puts lofty pressure on Joe Burrow after Bengals lock up Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins with blockbuster deals

Ex-Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy shared his take on the pressure placed on Joe Burrow after the Cincinnati Bengals made enormous financial investment in wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Ad

The former running back made his remarks during a visit to The Facility show on Sunday.

"So when we talk about pressure, how was it that we give Lamar some bread, right? All the pressure was on him," McCoy said. "The defense gets worse, right? The Bills this year compared to last year, right? The team was way different, and you get Josh Allen $330M, we okay with that. And nobody upper same thing about no pressure.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Do you know why? Because no matter what he got over there, they're gonna be solid. And the money that he's getting, he deserves. We gotta do the same thing for Joey."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Guardian and ESPN reported on Monday that Chase signed a four-year, $161 million extension worth $112 million guaranteed. This makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history at $40.25 million per year. Higgins signed a four-year, $115 million contract.

Joe Burrow is onto a potential winning season

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

This extension aligns with what Joe Burrow himself said earlier this year about his teammates deserving fair compensation.

Ad

"We have several guys like [Chase] who have stepped up for us and deserved to be paid," Burrow told ESPN at the Pro Bowl Games in January. "And deserve to be paid what they're worth."

Chase enters this season on the heels of a season in which he paced the league in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and touchdown catches (17). He is just the fifth player in the merger era to achieve the receiving triple crown.

Ad

Chase's incredible 2024 season included three games of 10-plus catches and 175-plus yards. His finest game was vs. Baltimore with 11 receptions for 264 yards and three scores in a close 35-34 loss, per The Guardian.

Higgins, who missed many games due to injuries, finished the season with 73 receptions for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns. He had the most remarkable performance in December at Denver, with 11 receptions for 131 yards and three touchdowns. This includes one overtime touchdown, which kept Cincinnati's playoff hopes alive.

Joe Burrow & Co. ended up winning their last five games to go 9-8 but failed to make the playoffs for the second year in a row. This playoff miss comes after consecutive appearances in the AFC Championship Game, including a Super Bowl appearance in Chase's rookie year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.