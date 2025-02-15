Eagles' Milton Williams fined $14,069 for conduct during shocking Super Bowl LIX blowout win vs. Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs

Milton Williams was one of the Philadelphia Eagles's unsung heroes at Super Bowl LIX, sacking Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes twice in what turned out to be a largely lopsided 40-22 win. However, he could learn a lesson about showboating after Saturday's development.

Six days after the game, the NFL office announced that the defensive tackle was being fined $14,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct after celebrating the second of his sacks, which occurred with around ten minutes left in the fourth quarter, by "dunking" the football over the crossbar and drawing a flag.

Defensive end Jalyx Hunt, who was also punished, was docked $5,690 for unsportsmanlike conduct after celebrating a second-quarter split sack with Jalen Carter with a bow-and-arrow gesture.

Notably, Carter did not receive a penalty for hitting Mahomes in the helmet in the fourth quarter and no Chiefs players were fined in the game.

Milton Williams wants to remain an Eagle after monstrous Super Bowl LIX performance

Sticking to Super Bowl LIX, it also turned out to be the last game of Milton Williams' rookie deal, as he forwent a contract extension during the offseason. However, if the 2021 NFL draft third-rounder out of Louisiana Tech is asked, he would like to stay in Eastern Pennsylvania after a career year that saw him record five sacks and 40 pressures.

Speaking during the Eagles' victory parade on Friday, he said:

"Obviously, I'd love to be back in Philadelphia... I'm pretty sure I'm going to end up where I'm supposed to be. I just put that in God's hands," Williams said.

But should he decide to go where the money and opportunity to lead are, Milton Williams believes he has the right attributes to deserve a significant contract:

"I feel like I definitely got the talent and the leadership skills to be able to do it," Williams added. "Wherever I end up, whether it's here or whatever, just get guys to buy into the togetherness and not being selfish, not hating on one another or fighting over who gets the stats and the sacks, or whatever."

In the meantime, Williams can see three-peat potential within the current core:

“Philly, we on the verge of doing something special... We’ve got some guys over here, great coaches, great players. And, you know, I'd love to be back here for sure. Being part of history is an amazing feeling. Super Bowl champions forever. We can go do it again.”

The new league season is set to begin in March.

