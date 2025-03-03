Eagles part ways with 6x Pro Bowler to save $4,300,000 in salary cap after Super Bowl win

The Philadelphia Eagles parted ways with cornerback Darius Slay in a move after winning Super Bowl LIX. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the team is expected to designate Slay as a post-June 1 release, which will free up $4.3 million in salary-cap space.

Slay, who is a six-time Pro Bowl cornerback, spent the previous five seasons with the Eagles after signing with the team in 2020. He was productive last season as he tallied 49 tackles (39 solo), one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery and played in 14 games.

The move comes as the organization has major free agency choices to make. Numerous top players are expected to hit the open market next week, including linebacker Zack Baun, defensive end Josh Sweat and guard Mekhi Becton.

"I got one more [year left on the deal]," Slay told the St. Brown Podcast on Feb. 19. "But you know how that work. So whatever they want to do. I might re-sign back, hopefully. If I ain't, I gotta see what we doing because I do want to play one more year, for sure."

Slay was a key part of Philadelphia's recent success. He was part of the team at Super Bowl LVII in 2022 and Super Bowl LIX last season. During the recent championship season, he recorded 14 tackles and an interception against the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round.

Darius Slay interested in Detroit Lions after Eagles release

Although Slay was hoping to stay with Philadelphia, he had already shown willingness to return to Detroit, where he started his NFL career:

"For sure the two spots I would love to always be at is Philly or Detroit. The main two, the main ones I'd love to be at," Slay stated during the St. Brown Podcast.

The cornerback played his first seven seasons with the Lions, who drafted him in the second round of the 2013 draft.

And then there's also a possible linkage with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Late last December, Slay made his praise of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin heard on his podcast:

"Everybody know Mike Tomlin, you know what I'm saying? One of the best coaches that ever do it. I love Mike Tomlin. Like, if I wasn't playing for Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles, he'd be one of the next coaches I'd be wanting to play for."

The veteran cornerback almost signed with the Steelers before the 2023 season when it seemed the Eagles would be releasing him. T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward were said to have started recruiting Slay to Pittsburgh, but a last-minute deal brought him back to Philadelphia.

