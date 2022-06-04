"No questions will be asked" - Eagles and Philadelphia PD to host gun buyback event at Lincoln Field

The Philadelphia Eagles and the local police department are doing their bit to try and limit the amount of gun violence currently engulfing the country. With numerous mass shootings taking place over the Memorial Day weekend, people have had enough.

Across the weekend, sadly 156 people lost their lives while another 412 were injured, according to The Guardian. Well now, the Eagles and their local police department are doing something about it.

They are hosting a gun buyback event on Monday at Lincoln Field from 2pm through to 6pm with every person who submits a fireman will receive a $100 gift card. The Eagles released a statement about the event which read:

“No questions will be asked and no appointment is needed.”

Each person who turns in an unloaded firearm to police on site receives a $100 gift card funded by the Eagles & the Center for Violence Prevention at To help create a safer city, @PhillyPolice is holding a gun buyback event at @LFFStadium on June 6 from 2-6 PM.Each person who turns in an unloaded firearm to police on site receives a $100 gift card funded by the Eagles & the Center for Violence Prevention at @ChildrensPhila To help create a safer city, @PhillyPolice is holding a gun buyback event at @LFFStadium on June 6 from 2-6 PM.Each person who turns in an unloaded firearm to police on site receives a $100 gift card funded by the Eagles & the Center for Violence Prevention at @ChildrensPhila. https://t.co/72MYE9pz18

If people are worried about being seen on TV or having their pictures taken, the event is closed to all media as to protect the identity of people submitting firearms.

Philadelphia Eagles event a step in the right direction

It is certainly a step in the right direction with Philadelphia leading the charge. It is hoped that other teams or organizations will now follow suit and help make neighbourhoods far safer for people and children.

Team owner Jeffrey Lurie released a statement regarding the recent gun violence and did not hold back.

His statement reads:

It is clear that Philadelphia and the local police department are wanting change and are taking it upon themselves to do so. Several players spoke to the media today about the issue of gun violence.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts gave his thoughts on the current plight facing the country.

Hurts said:

“We have a lot of stuff going on in our world right now, a lot of very unfortunate, fatal things, events and deaths. When I sit back and think about all of that is, you know, what’s happened in Buffalo, Uvalde, in Tulsa, whether it’s a grocery store, hospital, or elementary school, that’s no place for fear. Those are places where, fear doesn’t belong in those places.”

It is hoped that this event will start to change things as people have had enough and it all starts with a single step, which the Philadelphia community is doing now.

