Eagles RB Saquon Barkley makes feelings known after receiving keys to Allentown, Pennsylvania following historic season

Running back Saquon Barkley had a record-breaking season in 2024. He rushed for 2,000 yards and won Super Bowl LIX in his first season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Saturday, Barkley was awarded the keys to his hometown of Allentown, Pennsylvania, to honor his achievements. The RB can be seen in photos holding the honorary key to the city presented to him on Sunday and the declaration of honor.

The 28-year-old running back also shared photos of the special occasion on his Instagram Story, expressing his gratitude for the honor.

"Thankful to the Lehigh Valley, City of Allentown and Whitehall for the key to the city.610."-Barkley wrote on Instagram

Saquon Barkley received the keys to his hometown after a big year with the Eagles. (Credits: IG/Saquon Barkley)

Born in the Bronx, New York, Barkley and his family moved to the Lehigh Valley when he was four. He went on to play high school football at Whitehall High School, where he caught the eye of in-state powerhouse Penn State, which would begin his stardom and a football career.

Saquon Barkley expressed his gratitude and excitement after signing a lucrative contract extension

Saquon Barkley made a bold decision to sign with his former NFC East rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, after he could not re-sign with the New York Giants. That decision paid dividends for the running back and the Eagles. Barkley rushed for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns as Philadelphia reached Super Bowl LIX, defeating the Kansas City Chief 40-22.

Last week, the Philadelphia Eagles showed their appreciation for their running back and all he did for the team this season. Barkley signed a two-year extension worth $41.2 million, including $36 million in guaranteed money.

Days later, the running back shared his overflowing gratitude for the Philadelphia Eagles organization and added a carousel of photos from the Super Bowl LIX win.

"Overflow! Grateful for the Eagles Organization , grateful for my team, grateful for the amazing fans in Philly. Fly Eagles Fly 🦅"-Barkley wrote

Barkley's deal made him the highest-paid running back in the history of the National Football League.

