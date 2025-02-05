  • home icon
  Eagles rookie Cooper DeJean dubs Caitlin Clark "most exciting" WNBA player

Eagles rookie Cooper DeJean dubs Caitlin Clark "most exciting" WNBA player

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Feb 05, 2025
Eagles rookie Cooper DeJean dubs Caitlin Clark &quot;most exciting&quot; WNBA player
Eagles rookie Cooper DeJean dubs Caitlin Clark "most exciting" WNBA player

Philadelphia Eagles rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean is a fan of Caitlin Clark. On Tuesday, a reporter asked DeJean about the Indiana Fever star.

“I think she’s probably the most exciting player to watch right now, men or women’s basketball,” DeJean said (via New York Post).

DeJean is impressed by how his fellow former Hawkeye plays the game. She's known for making amazing plays, from long-range shots to impressive passes.

In reference to that, the Eagles' rookie CB added:

“Just the way she plays the game, she can score, she can pass, she can do it all. She’s taking women’s basketball to new heights.”
Caitlin, the WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2024, was chosen first overall by the Fever in the 2024 draft. She is on the path to becoming one of the best players in women's basketball.

Both Cooper DeJean and Caitlin Clark went to the University of Iowa.

DeJean will play in the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in the first year of his NFL career.

In Super Bowl LIX, the Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Cooper DeJean had a great rookie season in 2024

Cooper DeJean started a bit slow because of a hamstring injury but found his rhythm after Week 5. Once he became a regular starter, he became an important part of the Eagles' defense.

  • Tackles: 51 total (38 solo, 13 assisted)
  • Passes Defended: 6
  • Interceptions: 1
  • Forced Fumbles: 1
  • Coverage Grade: 85.9 (Best among cornerbacks)

After Week 5, DeJean played in most games for over 85% of the defensive snaps and was key in helping the Eagles defense improve. He allowed 17 catches on 26 targets for 108 yards and didn’t give up a single touchdown. His average depth of target was only 5.2 yards.

