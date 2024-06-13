"Eagles should've been docked": NFL fans react as league penalizes Falcons on tampering allegation for Kirk Cousins' contract

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Kirk Cousins
  • "Eagles should've been docked": NFL fans react as league penalizes Falcons on tampering allegation for Kirk Cousins' contract

"Eagles should've been docked": NFL fans react as league penalizes Falcons on tampering allegation for Kirk Cousins' contract

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified Jun 13, 2024 16:35 GMT
Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins' signing fined while Saquon Barkley's is not (Photo Credit: USA Today Sports)

Kirk Cousins signed a massive contract with the Atlanta Falcons earlier this summer, however, the signing was soon brought into question as the NFL started their investigation on the signing possibly violating the Anti-Tampering Policy.

The Philadelphia Eagles were in a similar boat as well, since they too faced the same charge for the signing of running back Saquon Barkley from the New York Giants. The NFL conducted a long and strenuous investigation and found that the Falcons are guilty of tampering while the Eagles are not.

On Thursday, the NFL issued verdicts for both the teams, and the Falcons being found guilty of violating the Anti-Tampering policy were issued fines and loss of draft picks. The NFL insider Tom Pelissero stated:

also-read-trending Trending
“The NFL is docking the #Falcons a 2025 fifth-round pick for violating the league’s anti-tampering policy with Kirk Cousins, Darnell Mooney and Charlie Woerner. The team is also being fined $250,000 and GM Terry Fontenot is being fined $50,000.”

However, the fans had a field day with this announcement. Some took upon to challenge the duality of verdicts for the Eagles and the Falcons.

“Eagles should’ve been docked.”
“Eagles own everyone in the NFL.”

However, a majority of fans were even disappointed by the lack of repercussions that the Falcons are bound to face after signing Kirk Cousins to a $180 million deal.

“Ummm thats barely a slap on a hand!”, wrote one fan.
“So, no punishment. Got it.”, another fan opined on X (previously Twitter).
“So a slap on the wrist can’t wait for every team to do this next year”, wrote a fan.
“Nothing says "stop tampering" like taking away a team's fifth-round pick. Slap in the wrist at best lol.”, wrote another fan.

Kirk Cousins is guilty but why not Saquon Barkley?

During the NFL’s investigation, the organization interviews everyone related to the trade, the player, the former and current coaches, sometimes going back to the college coaches, reviewing texts and phone calls. While in the case of Barkley, the NFL was unable to discover sufficient evidence.

On the other hand with the signing of Kirk Cousins, the Falcons violated the Anti-Tampering Policy through logistical/administrative decisions, as per NFL insider Pelissero.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी