"Eagles should've been docked": NFL fans react as league penalizes Falcons on tampering allegation for Kirk Cousins' contract

Kirk Cousins signed a massive contract with the Atlanta Falcons earlier this summer, however, the signing was soon brought into question as the NFL started their investigation on the signing possibly violating the Anti-Tampering Policy.

The Philadelphia Eagles were in a similar boat as well, since they too faced the same charge for the signing of running back Saquon Barkley from the New York Giants. The NFL conducted a long and strenuous investigation and found that the Falcons are guilty of tampering while the Eagles are not.

On Thursday, the NFL issued verdicts for both the teams, and the Falcons being found guilty of violating the Anti-Tampering policy were issued fines and loss of draft picks. The NFL insider Tom Pelissero stated:

“The NFL is docking the #Falcons a 2025 fifth-round pick for violating the league’s anti-tampering policy with Kirk Cousins, Darnell Mooney and Charlie Woerner. The team is also being fined $250,000 and GM Terry Fontenot is being fined $50,000.”

However, the fans had a field day with this announcement. Some took upon to challenge the duality of verdicts for the Eagles and the Falcons.

“Eagles should’ve been docked.”

“Eagles own everyone in the NFL.”

However, a majority of fans were even disappointed by the lack of repercussions that the Falcons are bound to face after signing Kirk Cousins to a $180 million deal.

“Ummm thats barely a slap on a hand!”, wrote one fan.

“So, no punishment. Got it.”, another fan opined on X (previously Twitter).

“So a slap on the wrist can’t wait for every team to do this next year”, wrote a fan.

“Nothing says "stop tampering" like taking away a team's fifth-round pick. Slap in the wrist at best lol.”, wrote another fan.

Kirk Cousins is guilty but why not Saquon Barkley?

During the NFL’s investigation, the organization interviews everyone related to the trade, the player, the former and current coaches, sometimes going back to the college coaches, reviewing texts and phone calls. While in the case of Barkley, the NFL was unable to discover sufficient evidence.

On the other hand with the signing of Kirk Cousins, the Falcons violated the Anti-Tampering Policy through logistical/administrative decisions, as per NFL insider Pelissero.