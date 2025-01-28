Eagles star A.J. Brown keeping emotions in check ahead of major Super Bowl challenge vs Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs

A.J. Brown was part of the Philadelphia Eagles team that lost the Super Bowl to Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs in 2023. However, this time around, the Eagles wideout is better prepared for the build-up phase to the big game against the same opponents on Feb. 9.

After Philly's 55-23 demolition of the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship game on Sunday, Brown highlighted the importance of keeping his emotions in check heading into the Super Bowl.

“Last time, I honestly felt like a paid actor during the whole week, just everything, so many interviews,” Brown said. “The only part that felt like real football was the game.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"And so when you remove all those things and you’re just trying to focus on the game and that’s the only thing that matters. And just trying to win. Everything else is for everybody else.”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He added:

“This is very different. My emotions are intact. Of course, I’m excited for guys who haven’t been before. But I just want to win. I just want to win. Maybe I’ll let my emotions go if we get to do that."

Brown had six receptions for 96 yards with a touchdown against the Commanders, supporting quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley in a ruthless offensive display. The receiver had made only three catches for 24 yards in Philly's previous two postseason games.

Brown was traded to the Eagles in the 2022 offseason. He played three years with the Tennessee Titans, after being drafted by them in the second round in 2019.

While three-time Pro Bowler Brown has established himself as one of the top wideouts in the league, he will want to add a Super Bowl ring to his list of honors.

A.J. Brown was the only Eagles player to make a touchdown catch vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 2023

Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown- Source: Getty

A.J. Brown was the only Eagles player to catch a touchdown when Philly suffered a 38-35 defeat against Mahomes' Chiefs at Super Bowl 2023. The receiver recorded 96 yards and a touchdown on six receptions while Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed for the team's other three touchdowns.

Since then, the Eagles have made improvements in key areas. With the arrival of star running back Saquon Barkley in the offseason, Philly has an explosive weapon in its offensive backfield. The Eagles are more defensively solid under Vic Fangio and better equipped to deal with threats.

An all-round balance is what the Eagles boast heading into their clash against the Chiefs in this year's big game. Kansas City is targeting an unprecedented three-peat of Super Bowls and the Eagles are the only team that can stop them.

While A.J. Brown will be eager to get on the scoresheet again at the Super Bowl on Feb. 9, more importantly, he will want to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at Caesars Superdome.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.