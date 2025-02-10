Philadelphia Eagles rookie Cooper DeJean had more than one reason to celebrate on Sunday. Not only did he win his first Super Bowl, but he also turned 22.

Cooper's girlfriend, Steph Wilfawn, shared a simple but meaningful tribute. She posted a video of him on Instagram and captioned it with just two words.

"Happy Birthday," Wilfawn wrote.

Eagles star Cooper DeJean's girlfriend pens 2-word message after stunning Super Bowl win (image credit: instagram/stephwilfawn)

In a separate story, she posted a photo of DeJean, as a little boy wearing a white sleeveless shirt with the letters "CR" on it, black shorts, a blue cap and sneakers.

Born on February 9, 2003, DeJean couldn’t have asked for a better birthday gift. His big moment came when he intercepted Patrick Mahomes and ran 38 yards for a touchdown, helping the Eagles secure a 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles took home their second Super Bowl win, following their victory in 2018.

Cooper DeJean's girlfriend Steph Wilfawn's OOTD for the 2025 Super Bowl

Cooper DeJean’s girlfriend, Steph Wilfawn, turned heads with her stylish game-day look. She shared photos on Instagram, posing with her friend Alasia Urena.

Wilfawn wore a black long-sleeve blouse with matching black shorts. She paired them with brown knee-high boots that had white laces and carried a black handbag.

Urena sported a sleeveless Eagles jersey dress with black shoes. She is a volleyball player who plays for Arizona State University.

DeJean debuted on Steph Wilfawn's Instagram in July, three months after he was selected as the 40th overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.

In November, Wilfawn posted sneak peeks on Instagram from Lincoln Field during the Eagles-Jaguars game. She wore a blue denim jacket, a black skirt and black knee-high socks. Wilfawn also held a small handbag with a silver chain strap.

"Philly Philly," Wilfawn captioned.

In two of the pictures, DeJean was in his Eagles jersey. The couple also posed for the camera while another one was a candid shot.

