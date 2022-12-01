Eagles star in trouble after ex-girlfriend posts TikTok video on what it’s like to be his ‘sneaky link’

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders has had his private life dumped into the public domain. For the most part, NFL players, or usually any other professional athlete, like to keep their private lives away from the public eye.

Sometimes this isn't always the case, as others like the public to know what goes on. But for Sanders, this latest social media post by his now ex-girlfriend described as his "sneaky link" isn't ideal.

In a post on Instagram, the former girlfriend of the running back posted a video that unveiled many x-rated messages between herself and Sanders. The video, which was made on TikTok, shows the couple together in various stages. Now, as it appears that their relationship has ended, she has decided to post everything.

The caption on the Instagram account reads:

"Philadelphia Eagles RB Miles Sanders' ex-girlfriend posts a TikTok video on what it's like to be a football player's sneaky link!"

Miles Sanders' private setback is a minor blip compared to the Eagles' incredible season

Green Bay v Philadelphia

Coming into the season, many thought the Eagles, with Jalen Hurts under center, would improve on last year's efforts. But the leap in improvement is startling. Not many would have predicted Philadelphia being 10-1 after 11 games.

With a playoff berth secured, Nick Sirianni's team has taken it all before them so far.

As for Sanders, he is enjoying a career-best season in the NFL and is approaching his first 1000-yard rushing season. Currently having 900 rushing yards through 11 games and a career-best eight touchdowns, the running back has been a focal point of the Eagles' offense.

He is averaging 81.8 yards per game - by far the best return of his four-year career in the NFL. The 25-year-old, along with Hurts (597 rushing yards, eight touchdowns) have been the catalysts for Philadelphia's incredible 2022 season.

215muse



— 900 rush/yds (5th)

— 8 rush/TD (T-6th)

— 5.1 YPC

— 0 fumbles



#FlyEaglesFly Miles Sanders has been ballin in his contract year.— 900 rush/yds (5th)— 8 rush/TD (T-6th)— 5.1 YPC— 0 fumbles Miles Sanders has been ballin in his contract year.— 900 rush/yds (5th)— 8 rush/TD (T-6th)— 5.1 YPC— 0 fumbles🚂 #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/6bf2m2376H

With Sirianni's team a run-first outfit, the Eagles have surpassed 100 rushing yards in all but two games this season. They have also gone past 150 four times and that includes a 363-yard rushing performance vs. Green Bay.

Despite all the good things happening on the field in 2022 for Sanders and company, the ex-girlfriend posting about their private lives has the potential to take the shine off what has been a superb year for the running back.

