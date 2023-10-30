Eagles trade deadline tracker: Latest on Howie Roseman's workings 

The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to be active ahead of the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline on Tuesday, October 31, at 4 p.m. ET.

The Eagles have already gone out and traded for safety Kevin Byard to help strengthen their defense. Since the move, Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman will likely look to add another piece or two.

According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, she's hearing that Roseman is poking around the linebacker market.

"The Eagles want to make another move even after adding safety and five-time Titans captain Kevin Byard. I expect Howie Roseman to be busy Monday morning. He’s poking around at linebacker," Russini wrote.

Philadelphia Eagles trade deadline news and rumors

Eagles beat the Commanders on Sunday

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently 7-1 and atop the NFC East. They looks like a Super Bowl contender once again, but their defense has struggled at times.

In light of the defensive struggles, Howie Roseman went out and traded for Kevin Byard, who played on Sunday. Yet, it doesn't seem like that will be his only move, as with over 24 hours to go, Roseman has time to make another move.

Kevin Byard, S

Philadelphia acquired Byard

The first move Roseman made near the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline was acquiring safety, Kevin Byard, from the Tennessee Titans for safety Terrell Edmunds, a 2024 fifth-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick.

It was a modest price to pay for the safety who has been in the NFL since 2016. He had spent his entire career with the Titans before the trade, and this season, he started six games, recording 47 tackles and a fumble recovery.

In his first game with the Eagles on Sunday, Byard recorded seven tackles. After the game, he expressed disappointment in how he and the secondary played.

“Obviously, I just got here this week, but the way that game ended, I would never apologize and I think we should never apologize for winning in this league. It’s very hard to do,” Byard said.

“But, as a secondary, back seven, we have to be better — 100 percent. I don’t think we were clean enough on the details.”

Although Byard didn't play the best game of the season on Sunday, he should add some stability to the safety position.

Grade: B+

Linebacker a need for the Eagles

As of now, the Philadelphia Eagles have yet to make another move, but linebacker does seem like a position of need. Nicholas Morrow and Zach Cunningham have struggled at times, which puts an emphasis on a trade for Howie Roseman.

Some rumblings around Eagles trade rumors have also linked the franchise with a move for Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II.

Currently, no linebackers have been linked directly to the Eagles. However, some linebackers that could be on the move by Tuesday include Zaire Franklin of the Colts, Blake Cashman of the Texans and Jeremy Chin of the Panthers.

