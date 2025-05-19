Eagles WR AJ Brown claims that NFL players are struggling with p*rn and objectifying women

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown is warning others about the actions toward women. Brown visited a group of troubled teenagers at the Delaware County Juvenile Probation Offices outside of Philadelphia this weekend.

During his time speaking with the group, Brown went on a passionate rant about fellow NFL players' actions toward women. The Super Bowl winning wide receiver went on to say that the lavish lifestyles professional athletes live, leads them to behaving in ways they shouldn't, in some cases objectifying women:

“These guys that's in the league getting in trouble with women. They got a fetish with women. You can get any woman you want. You can pick and choose. Realtime p*rn. Right? And it's going to a whole other level because, bro, what p*rn does to your brain, it desensitizes your brain.”

During his session with the teenagers, which has since been uploaded to his YouTube Channel, Brown also shared his own experience with law enforcement.

The 27-year-old mentioned an incident where he was pulled over on a traffic stop, while he didn't face any charges, it was in that moment he knew he wanted to change his life and begin living a life that he could be proud of.

AJ Brown delivered heartfelt graduation speech at Ole Miss

AJ Brown attended Ole Miss from 2016 until 2018 before foregoing his senior year to pursue his NFL dreams. On May 10, Brown finally attended the commencement ceremony at Ole Miss as he was chosen as this year's commencement speaker.

In a clip reshared by the official Instagram account of the NFL, AJ Brown told the over 5,000 graduates about how they are their own business. He went on to say that nobody is going to help them find success, that it is up tot them to pave their own way. Brown also quoted one his quarterback Jalen Hurts' well-known quotes:

"Success isn't owned, it's rented, and rent is due every single day."

AJ Brown, who has played in two Super Bowl games, finally winning his first this past February, also spoke to graduates about disappointment. He spoke about the moment he was told he was being traded from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles.

