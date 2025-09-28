  • home icon
  • “EARNING EVERY DOLLAR from big contract extension”: NFL fans react as James Cook breaks Bills' all-time rushing TD record vs. Saints

“EARNING EVERY DOLLAR from big contract extension”: NFL fans react as James Cook breaks Bills' all-time rushing TD record vs. Saints

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 28, 2025 18:21 GMT
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn
“EARNING EVERY DOLLAR from big contract extension”: NFL fans react as James Cook breaks Bills' all-time rushing TD record vs. Saints (Credit: IMAGN)

James Cook had NFL fans hyped up after he broke a Buffalo Bills record on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. The third-year veteran found the endzone with a 1-yard touchdown at 2:33 in the first quarter to give his team a 14-6 lead and score the eighth consecutive rushing touchdown to break the franchise's record.

With this score, Cook surpassed Robb Riddick (1988), O.J. Simpson (1975) and Cookie Gilchrist (1962), who all had scored seven consecutive rushing touchdowns.

Many fans reacted to this achievement, with some noting that he has continued to play at a high level despite securing a big contract extension.

"James Cook is EARNING EVERY DOLLAR from his big contract extension," one fan said.
"Cook is worth every penny and then some," another fan said.
"that extension was worth every penny," Prize Picks tweeted.

Others said Cook was underrated and that more people needed to respect his game.

"Very underrated running back," one fan said.
"Respect Cook. He is unreal," another fan said.
"james cook might be the most underrated RB in the league," another fan said.

Cook has scored 21 touchdowns rushing since the start of the 2024 NFL season, the most in the league since that moment. He signed a four-year, $46 million contract with the Bills in the offseason after refusing to practice with the team until his situation was sorted.

Ahead of the Saints duel, Cook had carried the ball 53 times for 284 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught nine passes for 71 yards to confirm his game has evolved.

