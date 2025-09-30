  • home icon
  "Edge rushers do not equal Super Bowls": Colin Cowherd sides with Jerry Jones while justifying Micah Parsons' trade to Packers

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Sep 30, 2025 19:33 GMT
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

Football analyst Colin Cowherd has backed Jerry Jones’ decision to trade defensive end Micah Parsons. Jones’ Dallas Cowboys traded the edge rusher with the Green Bay Packers after a long and widely publicized contract impasse.

The trade move has prompted criticism targeted at the 82-year-old owner of the Cowboys. However, Cowherd is convinced Jones made the right call, arguing that edge rushers are not important to teams’ championship goals. He said:

“So I was a little perplexed at the overreaction to Jerry Jones trading Micah Parsons. And I’ve been as critical of the Cowboys as, I think, almost any national broadcaster. I talked about the Cowboys… But I thought that Micah Parsons’ move made a lot of sense. And let me explain this; there’s three things you need to be a great team: a great head coach, a great quarterback, and, to me, a great left tackle.”
He continued:

“I would have moved Micah Parsons, too. Edge rushers do not equal Super Bowls.”

Parson and his new side went up against his former side, the Cowboys, on Sunday. It was a highly anticipated game, as many wanted to see the reunion. The encounter ended in a 40-40 tie, with the edge rusher’s hope of revenge dashed. However, he recorded eight pressures, a sack, and a 34.5% pass-rush win rate.

Jerry Jones reveals why he didn’t call Micah Parsons about his trade

The billionaire owner of the Cowboys revealed on Tuesday why he decided not to call his former player Micah Parsons about his trade. The question follows Parson’s recent assertion that Jones did not call him before, during, or after he was traded.

Jones responded to questions on the assertion on Tuesday when he appeared on 105.3 FM The Fan. He said:

“I really don’t want to respond to that at all, in deference to you very much. But that phone call thing got stopped when he told me to take his number off my dial. It was ‘Don’t call him any more.’”

The Packers started the season strong with Parsons in their defense, winning their first two games of the season. However, a shocking defeat to Cleveland and a tie at Dallas are raising questions about the team’s readiness to challenge for the playoffs.

They will face the Cincinnati Bengals in their next game on Sunday, hoping to return to winning.

About the author
Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Twitter icon

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Know More

Edited by Kayode Akinwumi
