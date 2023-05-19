“Egregious”- Kyler Murray sounds off on poor officiating in Lakers vs Nuggets playoff game

As Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray prepares for the upcoming 2023 NFL season, he also keeps an eye on the ongoing NBA playoffs. With only four teams remaining, the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat are battling for the Eastern Conference title, while the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers are competing in the Western Conference.

Murray recently expressed his opinion on the alleged unfair treatment of referees towards LeBron James, using a single word to describe it: "egregious."

“Egregious”

Kyler Murray posted this comment as a response to LakeShowYo’s tweet.

In the video from Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, James drove to the basket and was fouled by Bruce Brown while attempting a shot. Despite James' efforts, the Lakers ended up losing a closely contested game with James contributing 26 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists in 40 minutes of play. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 40 points, while Nikola Jokic's triple-double propelled the Nuggets to a 132-126 victory and a 1-0 series lead.

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals are hoping to bounce back in 2023

The Arizona Cardinals finished the 2022 season at 4-13, leading to the firing of head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim. It was a far cry from their 11-6 record in 2021, good enough to break their five-year playoff drought.

Kyler Murray played only 11 games in 2022 and suffered a season-ending ACL tear after their Week 14 game against the New England Patriots. He and the Cardinals will transition to a new era led by head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort.

They also witnessed the retirement of three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt and might potentially trade safety Budda Baker if his trade request is honored.

Outside of football, Murray has shown his generosity by making donations to charitable causes. He recently donated to a victim of a mass shooting in Allen, Texas, where he played high school football before his college career at Texas A&M and the University of Oklahoma.

In the past, Murray has also made significant contributions, such as donating 60,000 meals to the North Texas Food Bank during the winter storms in 2021 and providing financial support to organizations like the Boys and Girls Club of the Valley and the Arizona Educational Foundation.

While the Cardinals gave Murray a five-year, $230.5 million contract last season, it’s worth noting that the team might have shopped him for a trade before the 2023 NFL Draft. Instead, the Cardinals traded back, allowing the Houston Texans to draft Will Anderson Jr. after C.J. Stroud.

Meanwhile, they traded with the Detroit Lions for the sixth overall selection and gave Kyler Murray another protector in offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr.

