"Eli got robbed" - NFL fans react as Sterling Sharpe joins brother Shannon Sharpe in Pro Football Hall of Fame legacy

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Published Aug 02, 2025 14:49 GMT
The Sharpe brothers (left) and Eli Manning (right) [Image source: Imagn]

Sterling and Shannon Sharpe have made NFL history. The former Green Bay Packers wide receiver was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year. With Sterling's induction, the Sharpes became the first set of brothers to be inducted into the Hall of Fame; Shannon Sharpe was inducted into the illustrious club back in 2011.

However, Sterling Sharpe's induction has garnered a mixed reaction from NFL fans. Some loved the Sharpes making history, while others believe that the honor should've gone to Eli and Peyton Manning. Peyton was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021, while Eli is still waiting for the call.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

"Eli got robbed," one fan said.
"Elli and Peyton are next," another fan wrote.
"I just don’t understand how you guys pass up on so many deserving players for this guy. I hate to be that one but honesty is key. His numbers aren’t HOF worthy," stated one fan.

Meanwhile, others congratulated the Sharpes for the achievement:

"I don’t care what anyone says; this is awesome to see. First set of brothers in the HoF. A biopic about their lives/journey all the way up to this moment should be made into a movie," tweeted this fan.
"Unbelievable achievement. Congratulations to Sterling and the Sharpe family. Having one brother in the HOF is incredible but having two in there is legendary on so many levels," a fan wrote.
"As a Bears Fan I’m happy to Sterling Sharpe in the Hall of Fame people just don’t know how good he was before that neck injury man!!!" a Bears fan wrote.
Shannon Sharpe apologized to Sterling Sharpe for possibly overshadowing his Hall of Fame induction

Shannon Sharpe was fired from ESPN earlier this week. The former NFL TE wanted the network to hold on until Monday before making the news public, as he feared that it would overshadow his big brother's Hall of Fame induction.

After the information became public, Shannon took the opportunity to apologize to Sterling for possibly ruining the biggest moment of his life:

Bro, again, I know you told me to I don't have to apologize, but I'm gonna do it one final time tonight and I won't apologize again," Shannon said on Wednesday's 'Night Cap.'
"I'm sorry that I upstaged you in this manner. You know that was never my intent. You've been my hero, you've been my role model for as long as I can remember. And I apologize and I thank all my fans for supporting me when I was at ESPN."

As Sterling Sharpe celebrates his HOF induction, it'll be interesting to see what's next for Shannon Sharpe following his ESPN exit.

Edited by John Maxwell
