Shannon Sharpe fired: Ex-NFL TE opens up about his one regret with ESPN departure

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Published Jul 31, 2025 17:09 GMT
Syndication: Savannah Morning News - Source: Imagn
Shannon Sharpe is an NFL Hall of Famer (image credit: IMAGN)

Shannon Sharpe was fired by ESPN on Wednesday. It came just days after the NFL legend settled a sexual assault lawsuit with his ex-girlfriend.

While Sharpe is at peace with parting ways with ESPN, he has one regret. He wanted the news to come out after Monday, as his brother, Sterling Sharpe, will enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year. Shannon fears that all the headlines would be about his firing over honoring his brother.

"I'm sure everybody's heard the news by now that I would not be returning to ESPN," Sharpe said on Wednesday, via "Night Cap." "I found out this information a little earlier in the week and really the only thing that I really asked is like, 'Guys, we wait until Monday.'
"My brother's going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I really wanted it to be about him, I wanted it to be about my family. This coming out will overshadow that he's worked his entire life for. And unfortunately, it didn't happen that way."

Shannon Sharp apologized to his brother Sterling Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe also took the opportunity to apologize to his brother for stealing the headlines. Shannon called Sterling his role model and wanted his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction to celebrate his legacy.

"Bro, again, I know you told me to I don't have to apologize, but I'm gonna do it one final time tonight and I won't apologize again," Shannon said on Wednesday, via "Night Cap."
"I'm sorry that I upstaged you in this manner. You know that was never my intent. You've been my hero, you've been my role model for as long as I can remember. And I apologize and I thank all my fans for supporting me when I was at ESPN."

With the ESPN chapter of his life in the rearview mirror, it'll be interesting to see what Shannon does moving forward.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
