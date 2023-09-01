Eli Manning discusses secret of maintaining a "Shredded Dad Bod" after NFL retirement

After playing 16 NFL seasons with the New York Giants, Eli Manning is living the life. He has earned nearly $253 million throughout his career and ventured into private equity by joining Brand Velocity Partners. His investment helped the firm purchase the youth league apparel brand Score Sports.

Aside from business, he also hosts the Monday Night Football alternate broadcast with his brother Peyton Manning. The two-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player also hosts “Eli’s Places” on ESPN+.

However, these exposures led to a weird trend associated with him.

Eli Manning still takes care of his body…a bit

AP Pro Football Podcast Host Rob Maaddi brought up one of the trending Google searches about Peyton Manning’s brother. Maaddi said:

“As of this recording, the first thing that I see is ‘Eli Manning reveals shredded Dad bod.’ I'm a fitness guy; I can appreciate hard work in the gym. What are you doing to get that shredded Dad bod?”

The four-time Pro Bowl quarterback answered:

“Yeah, I just got to keep… So I guess I, you know, been lifting weights for so long and still stay at it a little bit. I used to have to, like, kind of keep some weight on just to take the hits from defensive lineman.

“(Now,) I don't have to worry about, you know, being a certain, you know, to 25, I can, you know, can kind of drop some of the weight. So, still staying active, run around, and some kids like to get my workout in and stay fit.”

Taking care of his body allowed Manning to play a lengthy pro football career and miss only one regular-season game from 2005 to 2018. He also played an additional 12 games during the years when the New York Giants made the playoffs.

That commitment to his body enabled him to lead the Giants to victory in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI. His workout regimen may have given him the strength to escape the New England Patriots blitz before completing the iconic helmet catch to David Tyree.

Eli Manning’s trainer didn’t take it easy on him

His trainer was one of the first people who knew about his retirement. However, even then, he still had the former Ole Miss standout sweating on a complete workout.

Eli Manning shared:

“He was one of the first people I called just because I said ‘Hey, I just want you to know I'm gonna retire. I'm not going to announce that for a few weeks, but hey, I'm still gonna come in Monday, want to get a workout, and just want you to assume, well, just the workout a little bit.’

“So, I show up that Monday. And I assume, get on the bike or do some burpees. or something's like, No, no, we got heavy deadlifts, we're power cleaning, we're going bar bench, you have a hand on a bar bench. And in 15 years, I'm like, wait, this, this is not how I saw it like.”

