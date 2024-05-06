Eli Manning fires shots at Tom Brady over NFL legend's Netflix roast

Eli Manning is one of the greatest quarterbacks in New York Giants history. He played all of his NFL gams for the franchise and helped them win two Super Bowl rings. Both of them came against the New England Patriots, giving Tom Brady two of his three total Super Bowl losses in 10 appearances.

The Giants legend apparently took an interest in the recent Netflix roast of Tom Brady, which was streamed live. He was not in attendance for the event, but gave a comical explanation for his absence. Manning posted on his personal X account on Monday morning:

"I thought about attending the Roast of Tom Brady last night, but I did not want to Roast him for a 3rd time!!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Eli Manning was clearly referring to his two Super Bowl victories in head-to-head matchups against Tom Brady. The former Patriots quarterback has often spoken about how much those defeats have haunted him since they happened.

The first time when Manning defeated Brady was considered one of the biggest upsets in NFL history. The Giants halted the Patriots' attempt at completing a perfect season, as they were undefeated prior to the game. No team has accomplished this since the NFL schedule increased to 16 regular-season games.

The second time the two quarterbacks faced off in a Super Bowl presented Brady an opportunity to get his revenge on Manning, but he failed to do so. These two games alone tell a huge part of Manning's legacy and they are likely what he will be most remembered for.

Is Eli Manning a Hall of Famer?

Eli Manning

When looking at most of Eli Manning's career as a whole, it doesn't exactly jump out as a player deserving of being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His career record includes exactly as many losses as he has wins and he was never an All-Pro or a finalist for the NFL MVP award.

What changes things for Manning's case to be one day being voted in are his two miraculous runs at winning rings. They resulted in an impressive 8-4 playoff record for his career and he was named the Super Bowl MVP twice. He is one of just six players in NFL history, along with Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw, and Bart Starr, to win the award multiple times.

Four of the quarterbacks on this prestigous list are already in the Hall of Fame, while Brady and Mahomes are fully expected to be there as well when their time eventually comes. Simply being on this list suggests that Eli Manning has a strong chance of joining them in Canton.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback